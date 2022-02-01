Celtic vs Rangers live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Rangers make the short trip to face bitter rivals Celtic in a clash which will have huge implications for the destiny of this season’s Scottish Premiership trophy.

Celtic vs Rangers preview

The Old Firm is always a tempestuous affair, with full-blooded tackles to be expected from the first minute and red cards a fairly regular occurrence. With the infamously fiery Scott Brown having departed for Aberdeen after 14 years of service, Celtic will be looking for someone else to stamp their authority in midfield.

But Nir Bitton was sent off in the Bhoys’ last-gasp win against Dundee United last time out so will miss out through suspension, giving Rangers the opportunity to try and dominate the middle of the park.

Celtic’s form is imperious but that often goes out the window in derby matches, so it will be interesting to see how this clash plays out. Rangers will be looking to make amends after dropping four points in recent games against Aberdeen and Ross County.

The game comes too soon for new arrival Aaron Ramsey with Gers boss Giovanno van Bronkhorst confirming the midfielder will not be in the squad for Wednesday’s game.

When does Celtic vs Rangers kick off?

Celtic vs Rangers kicks off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday 1st February at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Celtic vs Rangers team news

Celtic team news

As previously mentioned Bitton is suspended, while Tom Rogic and Daizen Maeda are both away on international duty with Australia and Japan respectively.

Striker Albian Ajeti is struggling with a hamstring injury, while Callum McGregor and David Turnbull are also both doubtful to take part.

Celtic possible starting lineup (4-3-3):

Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Scales; O’Riley, Hatete, McCarthy; Abada, Giakoumakis, Forrest

Rangers team news

Alfredo Morelos is away with Colombia leaving van Bronkhorst with decisions to make and the diminutive Ianis Hagi is out for the season with a knee injury.

Defender Filip Helander is another long-term absentee but Rangers have few additional injury worries ahead of the Old Firm.

Rangers possible starting lineup (4-3-3) :

McLaughlin; Barisic, Bassey, Goldson, Tavernier; Aribo, Kamara, Arfield; Kent, Itten, Diallo.

