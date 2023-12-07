Manchester United icon Paul Scholes believes Alejandro Garnacho, not Scott McTominay, was the best player on the pitch in United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night (December 6).

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory over Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday, becoming the first of the Premier League “Big Six” to beat the Blues this season. McTominay was chosen as the Man of The Match for scoring both goals in the Red Devils’ victory.

Scholes Says Garnacho Leveled Up In Manchester United’s Win Over Chelsea

Although McTominay would have been the obvious choice, Scholes went in a different direction when picking his player of the match. The former world-class center midfielder said Garnacho was excellent against the Pensioners and went up a level after his most recent outing.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Scholes said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I thought Garnacho was excellent.

“I thought he was probably the best player on the pitch. I know Scott scored two goals and got player of the match but I thought Garnacho was excellent and he went up another level tonight.”

Garnacho Is Enjoying A Bright Purple Patch

Alongside McTominay, who has emerged as Manchester United’s top scorer this season, Garnacho has been enjoying a great run of form lately. The 19-year-old has impressed with his passing, determination to work hard, creativity, and, of course, finishing.

On November 26, Garnacho scored an astonishing overhead kick to help United to a 3-0 victory at Everton. The goal could very well win him the Puskas Award at the end of the season. He also scored the opener in Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in the Champions League on November 29.

Last night, Garnacho claimed his first assist of the season, setting up McTominay’s winning goal with a sumptuous cross into the area. In addition to providing the match-winning delivery, the Argentine attacker created three chances, took eight shots, had 14 touches inside the opposition box, and attempted five dribbles. Additionally, Garnacho made seven recoveries and won two duels.

Garnacho is far from a perfect player. He often holds on to the ball a tad longer, shoots even when there are too many bodies inside the box, and is not the most clinical. However, if he puts in the work and keeps making the most of his opportunities, Garnacho could very well go on to become a household name.