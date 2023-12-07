Soccer

“He went up another level tonight” – Paul Scholes Ignores Scott McTominay As He Names The Best Player On The Pitch In Manchester United Vs Chelsea

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Icon Paul Scholes
Manchester United Icon Paul Scholes

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes believes Alejandro Garnacho, not Scott McTominay, was the best player on the pitch in United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night (December 6).

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory over Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday, becoming the first of the Premier League “Big Six” to beat the Blues this season. McTominay was chosen as the Man of The Match for scoring both goals in the Red Devils’ victory.

Scholes Says Garnacho Leveled Up In Manchester United’s Win Over Chelsea

Although McTominay would have been the obvious choice, Scholes went in a different direction when picking his player of the match. The former world-class center midfielder said Garnacho was excellent against the Pensioners and went up a level after his most recent outing.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Scholes said (via Manchester Evening News):

I thought Garnacho was excellent. 

I thought he was probably the best player on the pitch. I know Scott scored two goals and got player of the match but I thought Garnacho was excellent and he went up another level tonight.

Garnacho Is Enjoying A Bright Purple Patch

Alongside McTominay, who has emerged as Manchester United’s top scorer this season, Garnacho has been enjoying a great run of form lately. The 19-year-old has impressed with his passing, determination to work hard, creativity, and, of course, finishing.

On November 26, Garnacho scored an astonishing overhead kick to help United to a 3-0 victory at Everton. The goal could very well win him the Puskas Award at the end of the season. He also scored the opener in Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in the Champions League on November 29.

Last night, Garnacho claimed his first assist of the season, setting up McTominay’s winning goal with a sumptuous cross into the area. In addition to providing the match-winning delivery, the Argentine attacker created three chances, took eight shots, had 14 touches inside the opposition box, and attempted five dribbles. Additionally, Garnacho made seven recoveries and won two duels.

Garnacho is far from a perfect player. He often holds on to the ball a tad longer, shoots even when there are too many bodies inside the box, and is not the most clinical. However, if he puts in the work and keeps making the most of his opportunities, Garnacho could very well go on to become a household name.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer

LATEST Report: Barcelona Attacker Considering Leaving Camp Nou Due To A Lack Of Minutes

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 07 2023
Liverpool Have Been One Of The Most Economical Sides In Europe
Soccer
“So I have no clue where this will end up” – Liverpool Boss Makes Premier League Prediction After Manchester City’s Defeat At Aston Villa
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 07 2023

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted Manchester City are still very much in the Premier League title race, saying it would be foolish to count the champions out following their…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners Are Not Confident Of Signing 28-Year-Old Target Amid Interest From Bayern Munich
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 07 2023

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal are still very much interested in signing Joao Palhinha but are not confident of pulling off such a massive transfer in the…

McTominay Manchester United
Soccer
Scott McTominay Star As Manchester United Beat Chelsea In Premier League Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 07 2023
Aston Villa Manchester City
Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City Slip Again, Aston Villa Climb To Third Place After Stunning Win At Villa Park
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 07 2023
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Neil Jones Says Reds Might Not Pursue Bundesliga Star For One Big Reason
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 06 2023
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Thierry Henry & Alan Shearer Criticizes Arsenal Star For His Error-Strewn Display In Luton Town Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 06 2023
Arrow to top