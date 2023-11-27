Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has asked everyone not to compare Alejandro Garnacho with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney following his wonder strike against Everton. The coach, however, believes the attacker has a lot of potential and could go on to achieve amazing things in his career.

Alejandro Garnacho Scored A Jaw-Dropping Goal Against Everton

Manchester United secured a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon (November 26). While Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were also on the scoresheet, Garnacho’s opener in the third minute drew worldwide applause.

The 19-year-old got on the end of a Diogo Dalot cross in sensational fashion, dispatching an overhead kick and sending the ball into the top-right corner of Jordan Pickford’s goal. After scoring one of the best goals in Premier League history, Garnacho pulled off Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuu” celebration, paying homage to his idol.

Ten Hag Does Not Want Garnacho To Be Likened To Manchester United Legends Just Yet

Understandably, Garnacho’s stellar strike has been compared to Ronaldo‘s overhead kick against Juventus in April 2018 and Rooney’s bicycle kick against Manchester City in 2011. Ten Hag, however, does not think such comparisons are warranted, as Garnacho has yet to attain the consistency the two Manchester United legends have showcased.

Speaking to the press, the Dutchman said (via FourFourTwo):

“Don’t compare, I don’t think it is right. They all have their own identity but for Garnacho to go that way he has a lot to come, he has to work very hard. You have to do it on a consistent basis and so far he has not.

“But he definitely has high potential to do some amazing things, it’s not the first time we saw this, we have already often seen glimpses but if you want to be a player like Rooney or Ronaldo you have to score 20, 25 goals in the Premier League each season. That’s not easy to get, you have to work hard, you have to go in areas where it hurts. So a lot to come. But he has potential.”

The victory at Goodison Park marked the Red Devils’ third consecutive league win on the bounce. They are currently in sixth place in the rankings, sitting four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.