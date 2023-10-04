Soccer

“He was perfectly fine” – Mikel Arteta Defends Decision To Select Bukayo Saka As Arsenal Star Limps Out Of Lens Defeat

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his decision to start Bukayo Saka against RC Lens, claiming the wide-man was 100% before the Gunners’ UEFA Champions League clash.

Arsenal made the trip to the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis for their UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 meeting with Lens on Tuesday (October 3). The Gunners put their noses in front through Gabriel Jesus in the 14th minute but Adrien Thomasson’s 25th-minute strike restored parity for the hosts. Then, in the 69th minute, Elye Wahi found the back of the net for Lens, condemning the visitors to a 2-1 defeat.

Bukayo Saka Leaves Lens Pitch In The First Half

More than the defeat, Arsenal are likely to stress about Saka’s 34th-minute injury, the extent of which is yet to be determined. It was the third consecutive game (after Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth) that Saka failed to finish for Arsenal, but Arteta insisted that he had no remorses over the Englishman’s selection.

When asked if he regretted fielding Saka against Lens, Arteta said (via The Independent):

No. It was a knock that he had the other day and he was perfectly fine. It was a back-heel, an action that can produce that kind of injury.

Let’s see what the extent of it is and afterwards it’s too late. The last few were more knocks than anything else. He hasn’t really missed games. We gave him a break against Brentford (in the Carabao Cup) last week and that was all.”

He continued:

He tried to backheel a ball in the first half and felt something muscular. He felt uncomfortable to carry on so we had to take him off.

We don’t know anything more. It was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that’s a worry for us.

Saka Has Been In Excellent Form For Arsenal

Arsenal right-winger Saka has been in excellent form since the start of the 2023-24 season. The 22-year-old has combined flawlessly with teammates, led by example, and popped up with important goals and assists in all competitions. The England international has played 10 games this season, scoring five times and providing five assists.

With Manchester City coming to town on Sunday (October 8), the north Londoners will need all the help they can get. Saka’s absence will be a huge blow to their chances of securing a positive result against the reigning champions.

