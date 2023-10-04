UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League: Jude Bellingham Stars Again As Real Madrid Overcome VAR Mishap Against Napoli

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham

The two strongest teams of Group C, Real Madrid and Napoli, faced off on Matchday 2 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. Under the floodlights at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Napoli took the fight to Los Blancos, but the 14-time European champions simply had too much in their locker.

Jude Bellingham Was Real Madrid’s Leading Light

Real Madrid started the game on the front foot on Tuesday night (October 3) but poor defending allowed the hosts to put their noses in front in the 19th minute. In the 19th minute, Natan outjumped Kepa Arrizabalaga to meet Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s corner-kick delivery from the left side. His effort clattered against the crossbar and came back into play, allowing Leo Ostigard to head in the rebound. Despite conceding a cheap goal early on, Madrid did not lose their cool and bounced back swiftly in the 27th minute through an effortless Vinicius Junior strike. Jude Bellingham was at the heart of the goal, with him barging into the Napoli box from the left before finding Vinicius with an unselfish pass.

Seven minutes after assisting Madrid’s equalizer, Bellingham scored a sensational solo goal to give the visitors the lead. Picking the ball just inside the opposition half, the Englishman went on a mazy run, effortlessly evading challenges from Napoli defenders. The 20-year-old topped off the move with a sublime curling effort, finding the bottom-right corner with ease. Courtesy of his complete performance, Bellingham was chosen as the Man Of The Match by UEFA.

Real Madrid Were Ruthlessly Penalized By VAR

After a relatively comfortable first half, Real Madrid looked destined for a straightforward victory in Italy. The VAR, however, had other ideas. In the 50th minute, Nacho lunged in to take the ball away from Victor Osimhen inside the box, unintentionally handling it during the challenge. Napoli players surrounded the referee appealing for a handball, which was shockingly confirmed after a lengthy VAR review. The referee awarded a penalty to Napoli, which Piotr Zielinski put away with ease.

The harsh verdict, however, did not discourage Madrid, with them piling more and more bodies forward in search of the winner. The goal finally arrived in the 78th minute, courtesy of an unstoppable strike from Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan dispatched an absolute thunderbolt from 25 yards out which took a deflection of Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret’s head and nestled into the back of the net. It went down as a Meret own goal, but the keeper could do very little to keep it out.

The Merengues thoroughly dictated play in the last 17 minutes (including 5 minutes of injury time) of the game and deservedly walked away with a 3-2 victory. Having won both of their UEFA Champions League Group C matches, Real Madrid currently sit at the top of the table with six points. Napoli, meanwhile, remain in second position with three points.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Latest news

View all
Virgin Bet Bonus
UEFA Champions League

LATEST Virgin Bet Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers | £20 Champions League Final Free Bet

Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 25 2022
Real
UEFA Champions League
Every Liverpool vs Real Madrid Game Ranked Ahead Of Champions League Final
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 27 2022

Liverpool will be looking to win their seventh Champions League crown when they lock horns with Real Madrid on Saturday.  The Reds once again ran out of luck in the Premier…

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream Joao Felix
UEFA Champions League
Atletico Madrid Team News and Predicted Lineup against Manchester City
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 13 2022

Atletico Madrid have a great chance of sealing a place in the Champions League last four when they take on City. Diego Simeone knows that the same tactics that he…

Riyad Mahrez Is Al-Ahli's Second-Most Expensive Signing Of The Summer
UEFA Champions League
Manchester City Predicted Lineup and Team News against Atletico Madrid
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 13 2022
1006223137 e1630133037264
UEFA Champions League
Liverpool vs Benfica Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 6/5 Shot
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2022
liverpool
UEFA Champions League
Liverpool vs Benfica Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2022
Kai Havertz
UEFA Champions League
Chelsea Team News against Real Madrid
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Apr 12 2022
Arrow to top