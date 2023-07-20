Saturday’s Haskell Stakes 2023 runners are starting to take shape with this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Mage one of the headline acts at the Monmouth Park venue, along with Tapit Trice and Arabian Knight, who will be trying to give trainer Bob Baffert a tenth success in the race.



When is the Haskell Stakes 2023?



The Haskell Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday July 22 at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday July 22, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Monmouth Park, New Jersey (1 1/8 mile, Dirt)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2

2023 Haskell Stakes Trends and Stats: A Look At The Last 10 Runnings



See below the key Haskell Stakes trends for the last 10 renewals. There are many standout Monmouth Park stats to apply to this year’s Haskell Stakes runners to build up the best profile based on past winners.

Haskell Stakes Trends (10 Year)

10/10 – Ran in the last 8 weeks

9/10 – Won between 2-5 times before

9/10 – Winners from gates 2,3,6 or 7

9/10 – Had raced 6+ times before

8/10 – Raced between 6-8 times before

8/10 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 8/10 – Ran in the Kentucky Derby earlier that season (2 winners)

6/10 – Ran at Belmont (3) or Monmouth (3) last time out

5/10 – Won their last race

5/10 – Winners from gates 6 or 7

5/10 – Winning favorites

3/10 – Ran in the Pegasus Stakes (Monmouth) last time out

3/10 – Ran in the Preakness Stakes earlier that season (2 winners)

2/10 – Ran in the Belmont Stakes earlier that season (1 winner)

2/10 – Past course winners

2/10 – Trained by Brad H. Cox (last 2 runnings)

2/10 – Trained by Bob Baffert (9 wins in total

1/10 – Winners from gate 1

Trainer Bob Baffert has won the race 9 times

Trainer Todd Pletcher has won the race 3 times

Trainer Bob Baffert Looking For A Tenth Win

It’s hard to knock the cracking record of trainer Bob Baffert in the Haskell Stakes. The controversial handler has mopped up an incredible nine wins in the Grade One over the years, with his first coming back in 2001 with Point Given and most recent Authentic in 2020.

This year, Bob Baffert runs Arabian Knight in search of his tenth Haskell Stakes win.

Bob Baffert Haskell Stakes Winners

2020 Authentic

2015 American Pharoah

2014 Bayern

2012 Paynter

2011 Coil

2010 Lookin At Lucky

2005 Roman Ruler

2002 War Emblem

2001 Point Given

Haskell Stakes: The Key Monmouth Park Stats To Look For

Recent Run In Last 8 Weeks:

With ALL 10 of the last Haskell winners having raced inside the last 2 months, then this is the first trend to note. Of the 8 runners most fit the bill, but the Bob Baffert runner – Arabian Knight – falls down having not been out for 175 and when winning at Oaklawn Park back in January.

Winning Between 2-5 Times:

Next up is to look for past wins as 90% of the last 10 winners had been successful between 2-5 times in the past. The good news here is that all 8 runners fit this stat.

Respect Horses From Gates 2,3,6 & 7:

Over the last 10 years the magic gates have been 2,3,6 & 7 – with 9 of the last 10 Haskell Stakes winners hailing from one of these starting points. It might also pay to note that 50% of those 10 winners came from stalls 6 or 7.

This year this would be a plus for Awesome Strong (2), Salute The Stars (3), Howgreatisnate (6) and Extra Anejo (7).

Having 6 Or More Previous Runs Is a Plus:

Experience has counted for a lot in the Haskell Stakes too. Since 2013, a massive 80% of winners had previously raced between 6-8 times before. Of the 8 runners, Tapit Trice (7 runs) and Howgreatisnate (8 runs) have this on their side.

Look For Horses That Finished 1st or 2nd Last Time:

Heading to the Haskell Stakes off the back of a win or second has been an advantage too, with 8 of the last 10 winners falling into this bracket. Arabian Knight, Extra Anejo, Salute The Stars and Geaux Rocket Ride fit the bill.

Running In The Kentucky Derby Is a Positive:

Churchill Downs Triple Crown experience is next, with another 80% of the last 10 winners having run in the Kentucky Derby earlier that season – with 2 winning it. Of course, this year we’ve got the KD winner in Mage to try and back up this Haskell Stakes trend, with Tapit Trice having also run there (7th).

Favorites Have Won 50% Of The Last 10:

The betting market is tight, with Arabian Knight, Mage and Tapit Trice all popular at the head of the betting – so we’ll have to see which one goes off as the market leader. Whichever one does though, has a positive stat on their side with half of the last 10 favorites winning.

Baffert, Plecther and Cox The Stables To Note:

We’ve already mentioned the top record of the Bob Baffert barn in the Haskell Stakes – he’s won the prize 9 times. But it’s also worth mentioning Todd Pletcher with 3 wins and the Brad H. Cox camp, who have won the last two runnings.

All three have top chances again – Baffert has Arabian Knight, Pletcher runs Tapit Trice and Cox has Salute The Stars as he looks for a famous three-timer in the race.

WATCH: Cyberknife Winning The 2022 Haskell Stakes

Haskell Stakes Recent Winners

2022 – Cyberknife

2021 – Mandaloun

2020 – Authentic

2019 – Maximum Security

2018 – Good Magic

2017 – Girvin

