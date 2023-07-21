See below our 2023 Haskell Stakes picks ahead of Saturday’s Grade One from Monmouth Park. We’ve eight horses heading to post in search of the $1,000,000 purse with Kentucky Derby winner Mage one of the big names on show.



When is the Haskell Stakes 2023?



The Haskell Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday July 22 at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday July 22, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Monmouth Park, New Jersey (1 1/8 mile, Dirt)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2

🎲 Haskell Stakes Odds: Arabian Knight 5-2 | Mage 3-1 | Tapit Trice 3-1 | Geaux Rocket Ride 9-2 | Extra Anejo 5-1

2023 Haskell Stakes Picks and Trifecta Tips



The US horse racing quality is back up this weekend as a decent field of 8 horses head to New Jersey to contest the Haskell Stakes – a Grade One race that carries a $1,000,000 purse.

Trainer Bob Baffert has won the race a remarkable 9 times and will be trying to make it 10 with his unbeaten Arabian Knight, but the horse hasn’t been out since January and it would be a small worry that connections had to take this promising sort out of training after some poor workouts back in the winter.

Monmouth Park racegoers will also get a chance to see this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Mage. The Gustavo Delgado runner failed to keep his Triple Crown dream alive though after managing only third in the Preakness, but after a 2-month break is back for more. He is respected but that last run at Pimlico didn’t inspire and is overlooked.

We’ve also got the Belmont Stakes third Tapit Trice in the race as the Todd Pletcher camp look for their fourth Haskell Stakes success. This popular gray has won 4 of his 7 starts – including the Blue Grass Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. The worry, however, for him is the drop back n trip as he’s looked a horse is all about stamina, so will he have enough pace to keep tabs on the rest during the early part of the race?

The exciting recent winners Geaux Rocket Ride and Extra Anejo have decent claims too being lightly raced and look the sorts to have more in the tank.

Salute The Stars To Shine As The 2023 Haskell Stakes Pick



However, a chance is taken on the recent Pegasus Stakes winner SALUTE THE STARS for a win and place option.

He’s from the Brad H. Cox barn that have won the last two runnings of the Haskell Stakes – so this is the first plus. The 3 year-old has also got some fair Haskell Stakes trends on his side with 2 of the last 8 winners coming from stall three and we’ve also seen three of the last 10 winners run in the Pegasus Stakes (2 horses won both).

With three career wins from his four starts, the Candy Ride colt has started his career in great fashion too. He ran down the useful Kingsbarn last time, but the impressive factor was the way the Salute The Stars stayed on after pulling very hard in the first half of the race (watch below). Oh, and having won last time out at Monmouth, we know the track suits.

The slight step up in trip will also suit and if jockey Joel Rosario can get the horse settled better once the gates open there should be even more left in the tank for the finishing kick.

Haskell Stakes Trifecta 1-2-3

SALUTE THE STARS TAPIT TRICE EXTRA ANEJO

Haskell Stakes Betting Odds

Arabian Knight @ 5-2

Mage @ 3-1

Tapit Trice @ 3-1

Geaux Rocket Ride @ 9-2

Extra Anejo @ 5-1

Salute The Stars @ 8-1

Howgreatisnate @ 20-1

Awesome Strong @ 30-1

Note: Odds are subject to change

WATCH: Cyberknife Winning The 2022 Haskell Stakes

Haskell Stakes Recent Winners

2022 – Cyberknife

2021 – Mandaloun

2020 – Authentic

2019 – Maximum Security

2018 – Good Magic

2017 – Girvin

