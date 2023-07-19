Saturday’s Haskell Stakes 2023 runners are starting to take shape with this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Mage the headline act at the Monmouth Park venue.



Haskell Stakes Betting Offers



2023 Haskell Stakes Runners: Kentucky Derby Hero Mage Heading To Monmouth Park



The quality of racing ramps back up several notches this weekend with the $1,000,000 Haskell Stakes the big draw at Monmouth Park on Saturday night.

We’ve a proposed nine Haskell Stakes 2023 runners heading to post in search of the lucrative first prize, with this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Mage the big headline act and sure to be popular with the best US horse racing betting sites.

We last saw Mage running third in the Preakness Stakes in May and has since been freshened up with the Haskell Stakes in mind – he’ll be looking to give the Gustavo Delgado barn their first success in this Monmouth Park Grade One.

Another of the big 2023 Haskell Stakes runners on show is the gray Tapit Trice, who was in action last when third in the Belmont Stakes and will be hoping to give trainer Todd Pletcher a fourth Haskell after wins in 2006, 2007 & 2013.

When is the Haskell Stakes 2023?



The Haskell Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday July 22 at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday July 22, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Monmouth Park, New Jersey ( 1 1/8 mile, Dirt)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2

🎲 Haskell Stakes Odds: To follow

Trainer Bob Baffert Looking For A Tenth Win

It’s hard to knock the cracking record of trainer Bob Baffert in the Haskell Stakes. The controversial handler has mopped up an incredible nine wins in the Grade One over the years, with his first coming back in 2001 with Point Given and most recent Authentic in 2020.

This year the Haskell Stakes runners for Bob Baffert are Arabian Knight.

Bob Baffert Haskell Stakes Winners

2020 Authentic

2015 American Pharoah

2014 Bayern

2012 Paynter

2011 Coil

2010 Lookin At Lucky

2005 Roman Ruler

2002 War Emblem

2001 Point Given

2023 Haskell Stakes Entries: Mage and Tapit Trice Top The Bill



Mage

J: Javier Castellano

T: Gustavo Delgado

This year’s Kentucky Derby winner despite not able to follow-up in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico wasn’t disgraced in third. Has been freshened up by connections and with only five career runs (2 wins). Came from off the pace at Churchill Downs to win and more of the same is expected here – will be one of the leading Haskell Stakes runners with horse racing fans.

Tapit Trice

J: Luis Saez

T: Todd Pletcher

The winner of four of his 7 starts – including the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in April. Followed that up with a 7th in the Kentucky Derby so has ground to find with Mage and has since stayed on to be third in the Belmont Stakes on June 10. Tampa Bay Derby winner this season too and stamina seems to be his strength – so if he can keep taps with the field during the first half of the race, should be staying on well at the finish. Will be looking to give trainer Todd Pletcher a fourth Haskell Stakes success.

Arabian Knight

J: John R Velazquez

T: Bob Baffert

Hails from the Bob Baffert barn that have 9 wins in this race – the most of any other trainer. This Uncle Mo colt has only had two career runs but has won them both – the most recent coming in the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park in January. However, bypassed the Triple Crown races after not working well earlier in the year and connections felt it was in the horse’s best interests to give him more time to develop and not rush him with a summer/fall campaign preferred.

Geaux Rocket Ride

J: Ramon A Vazuez

T: Richard E. Mandella

Candy Ride colt that has raced three times – winning twice – and is yet to finish out of the first two. Last seen winning the Affirmed Stakes (Listed) at Santa Anita in early June and being lightly-raced should have more to come. Watch below, with the Mandella horse coming with a well-timed run to power home as he liked. Promising sort, but more needed now stepped up to the top table, while the Mandella yard won the Haskell Stakes in 2000 with Dixie Union.

DID YOU KNOW? Cyberknife’s 2022 Haskell Stakes win was run in a record time (1:46.24)

Extra Anejo

J: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.

T: Steven Asmussen

Going the right way with two wins from his three career starts so far. The most recent came in an Allowance Optional Claiming race at Ellis Park in June – winning easily. Looks a horse with a lot of ability and despite this being a rise in grade looks one of the interesting Haskell Stakes runners for the Steve Asmussen camp, who won this prize in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra.

Awesome Strong

J: Samy Camacho

T: Jorge Delgado

Won this first four starts at Gulfstream Park but the winning bubble burst last time when only 5th at Delaware in an Allowance Optional Claiming race. Needs to bounce back and this is the highest graded race he’s run in.

Howgreatisnate

J: Jairo Rendon

T: Elizabeth L. Dobles

One of the more experienced runners in the field with 8 runs and knows how to get his head in front with 5 wins. Has track winning form too and ran a fair third in the Listed Pegasus Stakes at the New Jersey track last time out in June.

Salute The Stars

J: Joel Rosario

T: Brad H. Cox

From the Brad Cox stable that have won the last two Haskell Stakes, so this Candy Ride colt has to be respected. He’s won 3 of his four starts to date and the last of those was a course win in the Listed Pegasus Stakes. You can see the horse needed every inch of the trip that day to get home – coming with a cracking late run to chin the useful Louisiana Derby winner Kingsbarns on the line.

Big Data

J: Emisael Jaramillo

T: Michael Lerman

Just the one win from 6 starts and with that coming in a Maiden Special Weight this Michael Lerman runner has a lot on its plate. Has also only raced at Gulfstream Park – therefore, this will be his first venture to a new track. Big ask.

Subrogate

J: Jevian Toledo

T: Jorge Duarte Jr.

Only raced three times and has won once – that came in a Maiden Special Weight at Belmont Park in May. Last seen running fourth in the Pegasus Stakes here at Monmouth Park, so on that form has ground to make up on the winner Salute The Stars and third Howgreatisnate.

WATCH: Cyberknife Winning The 2022 Haskell Stakes

Haskell Stakes Recent Winners

2022 – Cyberknife

2021 – Mandaloun

2020 – Authentic

2019 – Maximum Security

2018 – Good Magic

2017 – Girvin

Horse Racing Related Content