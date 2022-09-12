Georgia leapfrog Alabama in latest college football rankings | Week 3 AP top 25 poll

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the new number one team in the country according to the newly released AP top 25 poll. UGA leapt over Alabama after the Crimson Tide struggled to beat Texas on Saturday. Several upsets this weekend shook up the college football rankings with big falls for Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Sun Belt surprises

Saturday was a day that the Sun Belt Conference will not forget in a hurry. Three teams from the conference caused huge upsets, with Marshall and Georgia Southern taking down top 10 opposition. Marshall beat number eight, Notre Dame, at South Bend, and now the Fighting Irish are out of the top 25.

Georgia Southern went College Station to take on number six, Texas A&M. The Aggies had a chance to kick a game-tying field goal with four minutes left, but the kick barely got off the ground and Georgia Southern took home the ‘W’. Texas A&M dropped to 24th in the week 3 poll.

Three teams ascend into 25

Last week’s number one, Alabama traveled to Texas to take on the Longhorns. A field goal in the dying seconds was enough to secure victory for Alabama, but not enough to cling on to the number one spot in the college football rankings. That spot now belongs to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia have beaten Samford and Oregon over the last two weeks without getting out of first gear.

The new entries into the top 25 this week include Texas, whose one point loss to Alabama was viewed favorably in the pollsters’ eyes. Penn State and Oregon are also included this week, after being left out last week.

The full rankings are as follows:

Rank Team Points Prev. Rank Record 1 Georgia (53 #1 votes) 1561 2 2-0 2 Alabama (9) 1496 1 2-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1475 3 2-0 4 Michigan 1359 4 2-0 5 Clemson 1285 5 2-0 6 Oklahoma 1209 7 2-0 7 USC 1139 10 2-0 8 Oklahoma State 1004 11 2-0 9 Kentucky 992 20 2-0 10 Arkansas 938 16 2-0 11 Michigan State 902 14 2-0 12 BYU 880 21 2-0 13 Miami (FL) 772 15 2-0 14 Utah 673 13 1-1 15 Tennessee 658 24 2-0 16 NC State 623 18 2-0 17 Baylor 562 9 1-1 18 Florida 484 12 1-1 19 Wake Forest 449 23 2-0 20 Mississippi 411 22 2-0 21 Texas 276 NEW 1-1 22 Penn State 271 NEW 2-0 23 Pitt 160 17 1-1 24 Texas A&M 145 6 1-1 25 Oregon 89 NEW 1-1

