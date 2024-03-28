Soccer

“Definitely not out of the picture” – Gareth Southgate Insists Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Can Still Make England’s EURO 2024 Squad

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester City Ace Jack Grealish
Manchester City Ace Jack Grealish

England head coach Gareth Southgate has said Manchester City star Jack Grealish is still in the running to feature in the EURO 2024, despite him failing to make the squad for the most recent international friendlies.

Jack Grealish Gets Encouraging EURO 2024 Update From Gareth Southgate

England boss Southgate named a star-studded squad for their friendlies against Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26). However, some prominent names who have represented England in major competitions before could not make the cut. Manchester City star Grealish was one of the most notable absentees, but Southgate insists it is not the end of the story for the 28-year-old.

The manager said he spoke to the left-winger before announcing his squad and assured that he could be included in England’s final 23-man squad for EURO 2024 in Germany. Speaking to reporters, Southgate said (via Metro):

Jack’s definitely not out of the picture.

I spoke to him before I named the squad. But as I said when I named the squad, Gordon and [Jarrod] Bowen are pushing those guys.

He concluded by saying:

I think Anthony Gordon has been excellent for his club. And obviously Marcus Rashford got on in the first game. But I wanted to see Gordon again. I thought James Maddison coming on would have an impact and Bowen has also had a really good camp. So there’s competition for places.‌”

The Three Lions currently have an abundance of wide players in their ranks. From Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen to James Maddison and Cole Palmer, many players are capable of playing on the left wing, making it challenging for Grealish to break through.

Grealish Needs To Up His Game At Manchester City To Make England Squad

After featuring in almost every game during Manchester City’s Treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, Grealish has slipped down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order. With the Spaniard often preferring Jeremy Doku’s pace and creativity on the left wing, Grealish has been reduced to a sporadic role, with him only starting seven (of 14) Premier League matches in 2023-24. He has scored just thrice and provided an assist in the English top flight this season.

Grealish, who played five games for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, must win Guardiola’s trust to earn more minutes in the closing stages of the season. Unless he succeeds and makes those opportunities count, Southgate may not hesitate to exclude him from the final EURO 2024 squad.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Has Won Most Matches This Season
Soccer

LATEST Report: Real Madrid Will Extend Contracts Of Stalwart Duo This Summer

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Manchester City Ace Jack Grealish
Soccer
“Definitely not out of the picture” – Gareth Southgate Insists Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Can Still Make England’s EURO 2024 Squad
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024

England head coach Gareth Southgate has said Manchester City star Jack Grealish is still in the running to feature in the EURO 2024, despite him failing to make the squad…

Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Is One To Look Out For In The Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg
Soccer
5 Most In-Form Attackers In Top 5 European League Right Now (March 2024): List Features Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024

With a little over one-and-a-half months left in the 2023-24 season, every team is pushing as hard as they possibly can to end on a high. Premier League leaders Arsenal…

Liverpool Stadium Anfield
Soccer
10 English Clubs With The Highest Average Attendance In The 2023-24 Season: Liverpool Are In 5th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Lionel Messi Left Barcelona In 2021
Soccer
“I was not prepared to leave” – Inter Miami Ace Lionel Messi Sheds Light On Barcelona Exit & Difficult Spell At PSG
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 27 2024
Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Is The Best U-23 Dribbler In Europe
Soccer
“He’s a very intelligent boy” – Spain Coach Lauds Barcelona Starlet Lamine Yamal After Stellar Display In Brazil Draw
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 27 2024
Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Has Been One Of The Leaders In Non-Penalty Goals Scored
Soccer
“A brilliant player” – Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Heaps Praise On England Teammate After Belgium Draw
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 27 2024
Arrow to top