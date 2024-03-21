Soccer

“I could see that happening” – Manchester United Legends Roy Keane & Gary Neville Believe Gareth Southgate Could Replace Erik ten Hag At Old Trafford

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
England Boss Gareth Southgate Could Become Next Manchester United Manager

Manchester United icons Roy Keane and Gary Neville have said they can see Gareth Southgate coming on as Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford. The ex-United stars believe Southgate’s connection with Dan Ashworth could help him land the Manchester United job.

Manchester United Close To Appointing Dan Ashworth As Sporting Director

Since becoming United’s minority shareholders, Sir Jim Ratcliff and his INEOS have adopted some bold strategies to bring glory days back to the red side of Manchester United. They have lured away Omar Berrada from crosstown rivals Manchester City, appointing him as CEO. Now, they are closing in on one of the top sporting directors in the business, Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth.

According to Sky Sports, the Magpies have put Ashworth on gardening leave after he conveyed his decision to leave the club. Manchester United, meanwhile, have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to reach an agreement and appoint him as their director of soccer as soon as possible. After finalizing Ashworth’s deal, United will turn their attention to the managerial position, decide whether they want to continue with Ten Hag or bring in a fresh face.

Roy Keane & Gary Neville Can See Gareth Southgate Becoming Next Man Utd. Boss

England boss Southgate, who worked closely with Ashworth at the Football Association (FA), has appeared as a surprising candidate for the job. Keane and Neville believe the links may have some substance and will not be surprised if United bring the 53-year-old on board.

On Sky Bet’s Stick to Football podcast, Keane said (via Yahoo! Sports):

I could see that happening (Southgate being the next United manager).

Well, obviously everyone’s thinking he’s probably going to be with England this summer if he has a good (European) Championship, thinking if they could win it. And if they don’t, then maybe they’re thinking you’ve ran your race with him. His connection with Dan Ashworth, who he has worked with previously. Yeah, I’m not that surprised with it.

Neville added:

I never saw Gareth Southgate as a Manchester United manager, psychologically, I never saw that.

I can see it now, now Dan Ashworth has come in. What does Erik ten Hag need to do to stay as Manchester United manager? So, for instance, is the FA Cup enough, or does he need to get top four, or top five, Champions League?

The Mancunians, who have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup, are in sixth place in the Premier League rankings. They are trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by nine points, albeit with a game in hand. United, however, have a great chance of reaching the FA Cup finals, as they will face eighth-placed Championship side Coventry City in the semi-finals.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
