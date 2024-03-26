Soccer

7 Most Valuable Non-International Players In The World (March 2024): PSG Ace Bradley Barcola Stars

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
PSG Man Bradley Barcola
PSG Man Bradley Barcola

Every top player worth their salt wishes to represent their nation’s senior team on the international stage. The pride of stepping onto the pitch, sporting one’s country’s colors, and sensing the backing of every citizen watching from home, is something every soccer player dreams of experiencing. However, thanks to competition for places, the wait can drag on for a long time, with some not even getting a single opportunity to play in the biggest tournaments.

Today, we will take a look at some amazing players who have not had the chance to play for their senior international team. Here are the seven most valuable players who have not yet made their international senior team debut:

#7 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest): €40 million ($43.36 million)

Nottingham Forest Man Morgan Gibbs-White Is One Of The Most Valuable Non-Internationals
Morgan Gibbs-White Has Been A Regular For Nottingham Forest This Season

Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs- White is worth €40 million ($43.36 million), according to Transfermarkt. The 24-year-old, who is the oldest player on this list, has yet to break into England’s senior team. He has represented England U21 in 18 games, scoring three times.

Gibbs-White has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Nottingham Forest this season. Playing 28 Premier League matches in 2023-24, he has scored thrice and provided five assists.

#6 Bradley Barcola (PSG): €40 million ($43.36 million)

PSG Attacker Bradley Barcola Is One Of The Most Valuable Non-Internationals In The World
Bradley Barcola Has Started 17 Ligue 1 Games For PSG So Far

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-winger Bradley Barcola, who is valued at €40 million ($43.36 million), has not made his France debut under Didier Deschamps. The 21-year-old is with the France U21 side, scoring four times in 13 appearances.

Last-summer signing Barcola has started 17 of his 24 Ligue 1 games this season, which shows the trust Luis Enrique has in the youngster. He has scored twice and provided five assists in Ligue 1 this season.

#5 Samu Omorodion (Alaves): €40 million ($43.36 million)

Spain U21 Star Samu Omorodion Is One Of The Most Valuable Non-Internationals
Samu Omorodion Has Scored 9 Times In La Liga This Season

The only Spaniard on this list, Alaves forward Samu Omorodion is worth a cool €40 million ($43.36 million). The striker has not made his international debut for Spain’s senior side, but the 18-year-old is likely to get his chance sooner rather than later. Omorodion has played for Spain U21 in six games, scoring twice.

Omorodion, who joined Alaves on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, has been in fine form this season. He has featured in 28 La Liga matches for Alaves, scoring nine times.

#4 Leny Yoro (LOSC Lille): €40 million ($43.36 million)

Leny Yoro Is The Most Valuable Non-International Defender In The World
Leny Yoro Has Scored Thrice For Lille This Season

One of the most sought-after young defenders in the world, LOSC Lille ace Leny Yoro is the fourth name on the list. The 18-year-old, whom Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Manchester United are interested in, has yet to play his first game for France’s senior team. The €40 million ($43.36 million) man has played four matches so far for the U21 side.

Yoro has been one of Lille’s most consistent players in the 2023-24 season. The center-back has not only proven his worth as a defender but has also given us a glimpse of his goalscoring abilities, netting thrice in 35 matches.

#3 Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa): €42 million ($45.53 million)

Jacob Ramsey Is One Of The Most Valuable Non-Internationals In The World
Jacob Ramsey Is Still Awaiting His England Debut

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jacob Ramsey remains on the fringes of England’s senior team, still awaiting his first call-up. The 22-year-old, who is worth €42 million ($45.53 million), has played 16 games for England U21, scoring four times.

Ramsey has not been a regular for Unai Emery’s side this season. He has had a bit of poor luck with injuries, causing him to miss multiple games. The Aston Villa graduate, who is drawing interest from some top European clubs, has played 16 Premier League games so far, recording one goal and an assist.

#2 Michael Olise (Crystal Palace): €50 million ($54.18 million)

Michael Olise Is One Of The Most Valuable Non-International Players In The World
Michael Olise Has Missed 17 Premier League Games For Crystal Palace This Season

Crystal Palace dynamite Michael Olise is one of the most valuable non-internationals in the world, with Transfermarkt rating him at €50 million ($54.18 million). Olise, 22, has so far played seven games for France U21, scoring once.

The right-winger has had a difficult 2023-24 season. He missed the first 11 Premier League games of the season due to a hamstring injury and returned to the treatment table in Early February. Before getting injured for the second time this season, Olise played 11 Premier League games, scoring six and providing three assists.

#1 Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich): €50 million ($54.18 million)

Bayern Munich Man Mathys Tel Is The Most Valuable Non-International
Mathys Tel Has Scored 8 Times For Bayern Munich This Season

Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel has not made his senior-team debut for France, thanks to Les Bleus’ stacked attacking line-up. The 18-year-old, rated at €50 million ($54.18 million) by Transfermarkt, has played four games for France U21, scoring twice.

Tel, who joined Bayern Munich from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2022, has struggled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel. He has played 22 Bundesliga matches this season, starting only one. He has pitched in with eight goals and four assists in 33 games for Bayern in all competitions in 2023-24.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Man Bradley Barcola
Soccer

LATEST 7 Most Valuable Non-International Players In The World (March 2024): PSG Ace Bradley Barcola Stars

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
Tottenham Gallagher
Soccer
Tottenham Prepare £30-£40m Early Summer Bid For Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 25 2024

Tottenham Hotpsur are reportedly preparing a £30-£40million early summer bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has been a long-term target for the North Londoners. Tottenham Prepare Bid For Chelsea’s…

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Soccer
“It’s those sort of deals that need to be done” – Expert Tips Chelsea To Sell 3 Players To Comply With FFP Rules
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024

Stefan Borson, who used to work as a financial advisor at Manchester City, has suggested Chelsea sell three of their academy players before June 30 to comply with Financial Fair…

Manchester United Ace Harry Maguire
Soccer
“He’s got everything” – Harry Maguire Heaps Praise On Manchester United Teammate, Likens Him To Sensational Jude Bellingham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Christian Falk Issues Discouraging Update On Potential Jurgen Klopp Successor
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Claims Gunners Like 25-Year-Old Striker But Cites Reasons Why Move May Not Materialize
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Barcelona President Joan Laporta
Soccer
“That’s not a gift” – Barcelona President Insists He Is Not Wary Of Kylian Mbappe’s Switch To Real Madrid, Predicts Dressing Room Turmoil
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 22 2024
Arrow to top