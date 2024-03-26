Every top player worth their salt wishes to represent their nation’s senior team on the international stage. The pride of stepping onto the pitch, sporting one’s country’s colors, and sensing the backing of every citizen watching from home, is something every soccer player dreams of experiencing. However, thanks to competition for places, the wait can drag on for a long time, with some not even getting a single opportunity to play in the biggest tournaments.

Today, we will take a look at some amazing players who have not had the chance to play for their senior international team. Here are the seven most valuable players who have not yet made their international senior team debut:

#7 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest): €40 million ($43.36 million)

Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs- White is worth €40 million ($43.36 million), according to Transfermarkt. The 24-year-old, who is the oldest player on this list, has yet to break into England’s senior team. He has represented England U21 in 18 games, scoring three times.

Gibbs-White has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Nottingham Forest this season. Playing 28 Premier League matches in 2023-24, he has scored thrice and provided five assists.

#6 Bradley Barcola (PSG): €40 million ($43.36 million)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-winger Bradley Barcola, who is valued at €40 million ($43.36 million), has not made his France debut under Didier Deschamps. The 21-year-old is with the France U21 side, scoring four times in 13 appearances.

Last-summer signing Barcola has started 17 of his 24 Ligue 1 games this season, which shows the trust Luis Enrique has in the youngster. He has scored twice and provided five assists in Ligue 1 this season.

#5 Samu Omorodion (Alaves): €40 million ($43.36 million)

The only Spaniard on this list, Alaves forward Samu Omorodion is worth a cool €40 million ($43.36 million). The striker has not made his international debut for Spain’s senior side, but the 18-year-old is likely to get his chance sooner rather than later. Omorodion has played for Spain U21 in six games, scoring twice.

Omorodion, who joined Alaves on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, has been in fine form this season. He has featured in 28 La Liga matches for Alaves, scoring nine times.

#4 Leny Yoro (LOSC Lille): €40 million ($43.36 million)

One of the most sought-after young defenders in the world, LOSC Lille ace Leny Yoro is the fourth name on the list. The 18-year-old, whom Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Manchester United are interested in, has yet to play his first game for France’s senior team. The €40 million ($43.36 million) man has played four matches so far for the U21 side.

Yoro has been one of Lille’s most consistent players in the 2023-24 season. The center-back has not only proven his worth as a defender but has also given us a glimpse of his goalscoring abilities, netting thrice in 35 matches.

#3 Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa): €42 million ($45.53 million)

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jacob Ramsey remains on the fringes of England’s senior team, still awaiting his first call-up. The 22-year-old, who is worth €42 million ($45.53 million), has played 16 games for England U21, scoring four times.

Ramsey has not been a regular for Unai Emery’s side this season. He has had a bit of poor luck with injuries, causing him to miss multiple games. The Aston Villa graduate, who is drawing interest from some top European clubs, has played 16 Premier League games so far, recording one goal and an assist.

#2 Michael Olise (Crystal Palace): €50 million ($54.18 million)

Crystal Palace dynamite Michael Olise is one of the most valuable non-internationals in the world, with Transfermarkt rating him at €50 million ($54.18 million). Olise, 22, has so far played seven games for France U21, scoring once.

The right-winger has had a difficult 2023-24 season. He missed the first 11 Premier League games of the season due to a hamstring injury and returned to the treatment table in Early February. Before getting injured for the second time this season, Olise played 11 Premier League games, scoring six and providing three assists.

#1 Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich): €50 million ($54.18 million)

Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel has not made his senior-team debut for France, thanks to Les Bleus’ stacked attacking line-up. The 18-year-old, rated at €50 million ($54.18 million) by Transfermarkt, has played four games for France U21, scoring twice.

Tel, who joined Bayern Munich from Stade Rennais in the summer of 2022, has struggled for minutes under Thomas Tuchel. He has played 22 Bundesliga matches this season, starting only one. He has pitched in with eight goals and four assists in 33 games for Bayern in all competitions in 2023-24.