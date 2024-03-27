Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham has showered praise on his England teammate and Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo for delivering an excellent performance in his full debut.

Kobbie Mainoo Was Impressive As England Drew With Belgium

Looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday (March 23), England squared off against Belgium at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (March 26). The Three Lions could not return to winning ways, as their wastefulness forced them to settle for a 2-2 draw with the Belgian Red Devils. Ivan Toney and Bellingham were on the scoresheet for the hosts while Youri Tielemans scored both of the visitors’ goals.

Mainoo, who had a cameo in the defeat to Brazil, started his first game for England against Belgium. Against a quality opponent, the 18-year-old shielded the back line from relentless attacks and kept the game flowing with his inch-perfect passes. Before coming off under Gareth Southgate’s orders in the 74th minute, Mainoo completed 42 passes (89% accuracy), created two chances, made four recoveries, executed both his tackles, won five ground duels, and drew three fouls. If he keeps this up, Southgate will not hesitate to include him in England’s 2024 European Championship squad.

Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Full Of Praise For Manchester United Youngster Kobbie Mainoo

Arguably the standout performer of the 2023-24 season, Bellingham had nothing but kind words for the teen defensive midfielder. The 20-year-old said it was a brilliant performance from the Manchester United man, considering how difficult it was to perform under such weight of expectations.

Speaking to the press after the Wembley bout on Tuesday, Bellingham said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Kobbie Mainoo is very good. I know how hard it can be when there’s a clamour and people put a lot of pressure on you… but he’s definitely a brilliant player.

“He’s going to have an amazing future at Man United and hopefully for England as well.”

Mainoo, who has broken through the ranks this season, has been one of the first names on Erik ten Hag’s team sheet lately. He has played 20 matches for United’s senior team this season, scoring twice. His contract with the Mancunians runs until June 2027, but an extension could arrive much sooner to shield him from interest from rival clubs.