Comic Accurate: Belgium's EURO 2024 Kit Is A Wholesome Tribute To Comic Book Icon Tintin

Sushan Chakraborty
On Thursday (March 14), the Belgium Football Association unveiled the latest home and away kits for its men’s and women’s teams. The away kit, which Belgium’s men’s team will wear in the upcoming 2024 European Championship, was a pleasant surprise to comic book lovers, as it paid a heartwarming tribute to legendary comic hero Tintin.

Belgium’s Away Kit For EURO 2024 Is A Thing Of Beauty

The away kit is a tasteful tribute to Belgian cartoonist Hergé and his greatest creation, Tintin. Paying homage to the curious reporter’s famous attire, Adidas has given Belgium an indigo shirt with a white collar, plain brown shorts, and white socks.

While chasing bad guys, Tintin often sports an indigo sweater over a white shirt. He pairs it up with brown pants, white socks, and brown shoes. Kevin De Bruyne and Co. only need to pull off Tintin’s signature quiff haircut to complete the look when they take to the pitches in Germany.

Belgium FA CEO Wants To See Red Devils Conquer Europe In Tintin Shirt

At the unveiling ceremony, Belgium FA CEO Piet Vandendriessche expressed his excitement over the unique away kit, backing his country to lift the European Championship in Germany wearing it.

He said (via Sportstar):

As a big Tintin fan, I am delighted that our Red Devils will be conquering Europe in a jersey based on one of Belgium’s greatest heroes.

We are thrilled to pay homage to a true global icon: Hergé. He not only captured my heart and my mind growing up, but that of so many generations. And that is exactly what the Red Devils, but also the Red Flames, are trying to achieve. Hopefully, Tintin will give them the inspiration to put up great performances, starting this summer in Germany.”

Belgium will debut their special away kit in a friendly against fellow European Championship contenders England on March 26. The home kit, which features a subdued shade of burgundy this time around, meanwhile, will go live on March 23, when Belgium take on the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at Aviva Stadium.

Belgium will kick off their EURO 2024 campaign with a clash against Slovakia at the Deutsche Bank Park on June 17.

