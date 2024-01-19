South American and European nations have been thoroughly dominating major soccer competitions since the dawn of time. African and Asian nations can rarely hold a candle to their South American or European peers, as very few top players choose to stay true to their roots when a more competitive nation comes calling. Today, we will take a look at some famous migrations and see which teams were affected the most.

Continue reading to check out five top players who have snubbed Africa to go play for European powerhouses.

#5 Rafael Leao – Angola

An unstoppable winger at his best, Rafael Leao was born to an Angolan father and a Sao Tomean mother in Portugal on June 10, 1999. Leao is of Angolan descent and could have gone on to become an integral player for the Central Africans. The AC Milan star, however, chose to represent his country of birth and currently lines up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal.

Leao, who made his senior-team debut in 2021, has played 23 matches for Os Navegadores. He has three goals to his name.

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni – Cameroon

Real Madrid’s gifted holding midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni proudly represents France in international competitions. He has been with the senior team since 2021, scoring three goals in 29 matches in all competitions.

The world-class Frenchman could have easily been competing in AFCON 2023 had he picked his parent’s country of birth. Both of his parents were born in Cameroon — his father in Nsamba and his mother in Bafang. The 23-year-old, however, understandably picked his birthplace, France, and has not looked back since.

#3 Eduardo Camavinga – Congo/Angola

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is one of the finest young midfielders in the world. He is quick, is an excellent passer of the ball, works tirelessly from start to finish, and has a knack for popping up with important goals.

Camavinga has been representing France’s senior team since 2020, scoring once in 13 appearances in all competitions. However, he could have very easily picked either Angola or Congo as his national team.

The 21-year-old was born to an Angolan-Congolese father and a Congolese mother in a refugee camp in Cabinda, Angola. So, he had the option to pick from his birthplace Angola, and his parents’ birthplace Congo. Camavinga ultimately chose France, as he had been a resident of the country since his parents moved in 2003.

#2 Bukayo Saka – Nigeria

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was born in Ealing, Greater London, to Yoruba Nigerian parents, Adenike and Yomi Saka. This means Saka, considered one of the best wingers in the world, had to pick between Nigeria and England when he kick-started his international career. Saka ultimately picked his birthplace England and has since gone on to play 32 games for the Three Lions’ senior team, scoring 11 goals.

In an interview in 2023, Saka revealed he was close to playing for Nigeria, as his father wanted him to represent the Super Eagles. Explaining what led him to England, the 22-year-old said (via Sports Brief):

“I will tell you this. I was very close to playing for one of the youth teams in 2019. It was the wish of my father but things happen and you have to live with your decisions. I feel very much Nigerian and nothing can change that.”

#1 Kylian Mbappe – Cameroon

One of the best players in the world, Kylian Mbappe won the most coveted international trophy, the FIFA World Cup, with France in 2018. However, France would have lost their superstar to Cameroon if the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar picked his father’s nationality at the very start of his professional career.

Kylian, 25, is the son of Wilfred Mbappe, who was born in a village on Cameroon’s Djelabe island. Wilfred left the Central African nation for France at a young age and became a French citizen. Mbappe, who was born in Paris, visited Cameroon in 2023 to get in touch with his roots. On his three-day trip, Mbappe visited a few schools, signed numerous autographs, and visited his ancestral home on Djelabe island.