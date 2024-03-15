Bitter foes Manchester United and Liverpool will renew hostilities when they meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford this weekend. Read on to get all the key information about the mouth-watering tussle.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Date, Time & Where To Watch FA Cup Clash In The US

Manchester United will welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford for their FA Cup quarter-final appointment on Sunday afternoon (March 17). The game will kick-off at 3:30 P.M. GMT / 11.30 A.M. ET/ 8.30 A.M. PT.

SiriusXM FC is the only channel to broadcast the FA Cup meeting between the two English greats in the United States. Those who do not have access to SiriusXM FC can catch the live stream of the game on ESPN+. ESPN+ is a subscription-only streaming service and costs $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Preview

Recent Form

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are coming into Sunday’s mega clash on the back of a morale-boosting victory over Liverpool’s local rivals Everton. The Red Devils secured a 2-0 victory over the Goodison Park outfit in their Premier League Matchday 28 meeting on March 9. Both of their goals came from the penalty spot, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford tucking away one each.

Liverpool, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with Manchester City in their last Premier League outing on March 10. Alexis Mac Allister canceled out John Stones’ opener at Anfield to seal the draw. However, the Merseysiders’ last match was against Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night (March 14). In that game, Jurgen Klopp’s side ran circles around the visitors at Anfield, snagging an emphatic 6-1 victory.

Team News

Manchester United stars Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are both training with the squad and should be ready to take to the field against Liverpool. However, they will still be without many first-team players, including Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund, and Harry Maguire.

Liverpool, too, are dealing with an injury crisis at the moment and will have to make do without Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic, and Thiago Alcantara. Mohamed Salah did not start against Manchester City, but chipped in with a brace against Slavia Praha in the UEFA Europa League, proving his fitness.

Head-To-Head In FA Cup

Manchester United and Liverpool have met each other 18 times in the FA Cup. The Mancunians have a far superior record in said meetings, with them winning 10 and losing only four. The remaining four games ended all-square.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Prediction

Ten Hag’s side have been a bit of a wildcard this season, regularly churning out victories despite failing to impress with their gameplay. They also have quite a few matchwinners in their ranks, so one cannot completely rule them out.

However, expecting them to beat one of the most consistent teams in England is a bit of a stretch. Liverpool have barely put a foot wrong in the last few weeks, not only winning matches but thoroughly showcasing their superiority. With Salah also fit to start, it is unlikely they will slip up against Manchester United this weekend.

We are backing Klopp’s men to secure a resounding 3-1 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.