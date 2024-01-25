Soccer

“Antony is focused” – Agent Discusses Brazilian’s Manchester United Future Amid Saudi Arabia Links

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Antony Is One Of Manchester United's Most Expensive Signings
Antony Is One Of Manchester United's Most Expensive Signings

Junior Pedroso, who represents Manchester United attacker, Antony, has claimed the club have not conveyed their desire to sell the Brazilian either in January or in the summer transfer window.

Antony Heavily Linked With Manchester United Exit

Manchester United splurged a whopping £85 million ($108 million) in August to reunite Antony with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. The Brazilian right-winger has since been trying to do justice to his lofty price tag but has not yet been successful.

Over the last one-and-a-half seasons, the 23-year-old has featured in 66 games for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring just eight times. The Sao Paulo-born forward has been especially disappointing in the 2023-24 campaign, neither scoring nor providing an assist in 22 outings across tournaments.

In a recent report, the Evening Standard claimed that Manchester United had grown frustrated with Antony and wanted to ship him off in the summer transfer window. According to the outlet, the 20-time English champions are looking for around £50 million ($63.65 million) for Antony and have offered his services to some Saudi Arabia clubs.

Antony’s Agent Debunks Man United Exit Rumors

Antony’s agent Pedroso, however, has poured cold water on the Manchester United exit rumors, claiming he has not received any such communication from the Red Devils.

Speaking to United In Focus, he said:

Manchester has so far not communicated any interest in transferring him in either the January or summer window.

While he debunked exit rumors, Pedroso admitted that his client needed to score or assist to take the pressure off his shoulders.

Antony is focused on these four months of the season so he can improve his performance, knowing that he needs to score goals and assists. This is his focus. Today our head is on Manchester United. 

He knows very well that he needs to score, there’s no point in just playing good games, he has to score goals and provide assists. He is very coherent about this. He will come back different, his head has become a little key, and certainly in these four months he will show much more than he showed this season.

Antony, who has scored twice for Brazil in 15 matches, sees his Manchester United contract expire in June 2027. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at just £30 million ($38.1 million).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Antony Is One Of Manchester United's Most Expensive Signings
Soccer

LATEST “Antony is focused” – Agent Discusses Brazilian’s Manchester United Future Amid Saudi Arabia Links

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 25 2024
Real Madrid Beat Barcelona In Supercopa De Espana
Soccer
Deloitte Football Money League 2024: Real Madrid Top List, Premier League Clubs Dominate Top 10
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 25 2024

The much-revered Deloitte Football Money League is back, with its 27th edition shedding light on the 20 highest revenue-generating soccer clubs for the 2022-23 season. According to the United Kingdom-based…

Newcastle United Captain Kieran Trippier
Soccer
Newcastle United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Kieran Trippier Was Tempted By Bayern Offer But Will Not Spoil Relationship With Magpies
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 25 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that even though Kieran Trippier was excited by the idea of playing for Bayern Munich, he will not let the setback take a…

Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
“I have been wrong about them plenty of times” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Outcome Of FA Cup Clash Between Chelsea & Aston Villa
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 25 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
“Whether I am here or not, Barca have a big future” – Xavi Makes Honest Admission About His Barcelona Future After Copa del Rey Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 25 2024
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Will Look To Fire Egypt To AFCON Glory
Soccer
“Mo wants that, we want that” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Confirms Mohamed Salah Will Play AFCON Final If He Recovers
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 25 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
7 Coaches With Most Wins Across Top 5 European Leagues In 2023-24: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Is In 4th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 25 2024
Arrow to top