Junior Pedroso, who represents Manchester United attacker, Antony, has claimed the club have not conveyed their desire to sell the Brazilian either in January or in the summer transfer window.

Antony Heavily Linked With Manchester United Exit

Manchester United splurged a whopping £85 million ($108 million) in August to reunite Antony with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. The Brazilian right-winger has since been trying to do justice to his lofty price tag but has not yet been successful.

Over the last one-and-a-half seasons, the 23-year-old has featured in 66 games for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring just eight times. The Sao Paulo-born forward has been especially disappointing in the 2023-24 campaign, neither scoring nor providing an assist in 22 outings across tournaments.

In a recent report, the Evening Standard claimed that Manchester United had grown frustrated with Antony and wanted to ship him off in the summer transfer window. According to the outlet, the 20-time English champions are looking for around £50 million ($63.65 million) for Antony and have offered his services to some Saudi Arabia clubs.

Antony’s Agent Debunks Man United Exit Rumors

Antony’s agent Pedroso, however, has poured cold water on the Manchester United exit rumors, claiming he has not received any such communication from the Red Devils.

Speaking to United In Focus, he said:

“Manchester has so far not communicated any interest in transferring him in either the January or summer window.”

While he debunked exit rumors, Pedroso admitted that his client needed to score or assist to take the pressure off his shoulders.

“Antony is focused on these four months of the season so he can improve his performance, knowing that he needs to score goals and assists. This is his focus. Today our head is on Manchester United.

“He knows very well that he needs to score, there’s no point in just playing good games, he has to score goals and provide assists. He is very coherent about this. He will come back different, his head has become a little key, and certainly in these four months he will show much more than he showed this season.”

Antony, who has scored twice for Brazil in 15 matches, sees his Manchester United contract expire in June 2027. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at just £30 million ($38.1 million).