Underdogs Manchester United welcomed favorites Liverpool to Old Trafford for their FA Cup quarter-final clash at the iconic Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon (March 17). In a rain-soaked Manchester, the two old foes gave us fans plenty of fireworks, playing out a modern-day FA Cup classic.

Manchester United Enjoy A Bright Start But Liverpool Flex Their Muscles At The End Of First Half

Against all expectations and predictions, the Red Devils did not appear afraid of their mighty, in-form opponents on Sunday. They played with hearts on their sleeves and took the fight to the Merseysiders. They pressed hard, won possession in dangerous areas, and deservedly put their noses in front only 10 minutes in. Receiving the ball from Marcus Rashford from the left, Alejandro Garnacho had a go at Caoimhin Kelleher’s goal from close range. The Irishman reacted quickly to parry it, but the clearance went straight to Scott McTominay, who poked it home to give the Mancunians the lead.

McTominay could have put United two in front in the 35th minute when Rashford’s delivery found him unmarked and in space inside the box. However, much to the home fans’ dismay, the midfielder sent his effort straight at Kelleher.

Having been under the cosh for most of the first half, Liverpool managed to equalize against the run of play in the 44th minute. Alexis Mac Allister dispatched a right-footed drive from the edge of the box, which took a fortunate deflection off Kobbie Mainoo and nestled into the back of the net. In the first-half injury time, Mohamed Salah completed the turnaround, tapping in Darwin Nunez’s rebound.

Man United Mount Heroic Comeback To Seal FA Cup Semi-Final Spot

Many suspected that Liverpool’s quick-fire double would take the wind out of United’s sails. But fortunately for Erik ten Hag, that did not turn out to be the case. The Red Devils bounced back with aplomb in the second half, testing Kelleher frequently throughout the 45. Liverpool, meanwhile, defended diligently, hoping the storm would pass. But just when they did they were in the clear, substitute Antony popped up with the equalizer.

In the 87th minute, the Brazilian latched on to Garnacho’s scuffed shot, performed a swift turn to open up a bit of space, and found the bottom-left corner of Liverpool’s goal with a fine strike. The visitors nearly poured cold water on Antony’s work in the 88th minute, but the far post came in the way to deny Harvey Elliot his FA Cup goal.

In extra time, however, Elliot had his way, finding the back of the net thanks to a mega deflection off Christian Eriksen. Just when United looked down and out, Rashford popped up with a gem of a strike, sweetly connecting with McTominay’s pass and slotting it into the bottom corner with a low drive. Then, in the injury time of extra time, Amad Diallo scored the winning goal, sending the Old Trafford faithful into pandemonium. Playing a swift one-two with Garnacho, Diallo took the ball beyond Conor Bradley and beat Kelleher with a venomous low strike.

The victory gave fans a glimpse of the Manchester United of old — one that refused to go down without a fight. It also bought Ten Hag some more time to get his house in order, and be Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ point man as they push to usher in a new and prosperous era at Old Trafford.