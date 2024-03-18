Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has jumped in defense of Raheem Sterling after fans booed him during the 4-2 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City. The coach claimed he was an excellent player and was only unlucky against the Foxes.

Raheem Sterling Booed For Missing Chances In FA Cup Victory Over Leicester City

Chelsea winger Sterling had a game to forget against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon (March 17). He asked first-choice penalty-kick taker Cole Palmer to give him the penalty in the 26th minute but failed to convert. Goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk guessed the direction of his shot, leaped to his right side, and made a straightforward save.

In the 44th minute, Sterling had the perfect opportunity to make amends for his earlier miss when Moises Caicedo played him through on goal. The former Manchester City winger, however, uncharacteristically scuffed his shot and sent it wide of the Leicester City goal. In the second half, a section of fans at Stamford Bridge audibly directed their frustration toward the Englishman as he failed to hit the mark from a free-kick.

Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino Asks Fans To Be Patient Of His Player And Project

Speaking to reporters after the FA Cup win, Pochettino urged fans to be more supportive toward the staff and players, saying they were trying to build something special.

He said (via BBC):

“We need to support him (Sterling), he’s an amazing player. He has more than 10 years experience in the Premier League. Of course I think the contribution was good. He was a little bit unlucky with some actions where he should have scored. But we are a team and we need to be there for everyone.

“Fans are entitled to show their emotion. For us we try to emphasise with our fans not to criticise. They want the best for our team and players. But we are in a project. We need support and to really believe. We are trying to build something.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss added:

“We are in a process to build the team. I know really well how to manage. What the fans want is to win the game and that we achieved. What the fans want is to go to Wembley and that we achieved. They need to trust me to manage in the way I think is the best way for the club.”

Chelsea, who have already lost one cup final this season, will have to beat FA Cup holders Manchester City in the semi-finals. If they succeed, they will face either Manchester United or Coventry City in the final.