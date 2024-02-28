Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Jack Grealish picked up a groin injury in his team’s FA Cup Fifth-Round victory over Luton Town on Tuesday night (February 27). The injury comes as a big blow to the Cityzens, who will face Manchester United and Liverpool in consecutive Premier League Matchdays. They will also play FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 second leg between the two mega English showdowns.

Pep Guardiola Confirms Jack Grealish Injury Blow After Manchester City’s FA Cup Win

Guardiola started Grealish on the left side of his star-studded midfield for City’s FA Cup clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Unfortunately, the Englishman did not last long, with him limping off the field in the 38th minute.

Grealish’s absence did not affect City much, as it ultimately turned out to be a straightforward affair for the reigning champions. The Sky Blues secured a 6-2 victory in the Fifth Round, courtesy of a five-goal haul from Erling Haaland.

After the game, Guardiola issued a bulletin about the former Aston Villa midfielder, confirming he had suffered a groin injury.

The Spaniard revealed (via Liverpool ECHO):

“I didn’t speak to doctors but I think he complained a bit about the groin. Maybe a little bit similar. He felt really good but unfortunately was injured again at the beginning of the game.

“It’s been a tough season for him, has to recover well and help us when he’s able to come back.”

Grealish, who was at his stellar best in the 2022-23 campaign, has started only seven Premier League matches this season, with injuries hampering his season. He has played 27 games in all competitions, scoring thrice and providing two assists. His latest injury could sideline Grealish for up to two to three weeks, causing him to miss three big games.

City Will Play Liverpool In Potential Season-Defining Clash On March 10

Manchester City will square off against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (March 3). Although United are more than capable of causing an upset at the Etihad Stadium, City are unlikely to be too worried about the game. The same holds for UEFA Champions League rivals Copenhagen. The Danish side can be a handful, but City should not have trouble qualifying thanks to their 3-1 first-leg lead.

The game against Liverpool at Anfield, however, will pose a real test. Second-placed City are currently trailing league leaders Liverpool by a point in the Premier League rankings, meaning a win will see them open up a two-point lead at the top of the table. On the other hand, a defeat will allow the Merseysiders to go four points clear with only 10 games left in the season. City have historically been poor at Anfield, with them securing only one Premier League win at the stadium since 2003.