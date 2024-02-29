Soccer

“It is not fair to use this type of word” – Mauricio Pochettino Responds To Gary Neville’s ‘Bottlejob’ Remark After Chelsea’s Last-Gasp Win Over Leeds United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has bluntly responded to Gary Neville’s ‘bottlejob’ jibe after Chelsea’s FA Cup Fifth-Round win over Leeds United. The Argentine said the former Manchester United star was wrong to use such a word to describe his “brave” unit.

Neville Took Shots At Chelsea After Their Carabao Cup Defeat To Liverpool

A star-studded Chelsea faced an injury-ridden Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 25). The two teams exchanged blows over the 90 but there was nothing to separate them. Skipper Virgil van Dijk scored the game’s first and only goal in the 118th minute, sealing a 1-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Neville brashly criticized Chelsea’s performance against the Reds, calling them “billion-pound bottle jobs”.

He said (via The Daily Mail):

It’s Klopp’s kids against the blue billion pound bottlejobs. For Chelsea, I’ve got no sympathy whatsoever.

Pochettino Says Manchester United Legend Was Wrong In His Assessment

Chelsea faced Leeds United in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night (February 28) — three days after their Carabao Cup upset. The Pensioners did not do anything to write home about, needing Conor Gallagher to pop up with a last-gasp goal to seal a 3-2 victory over the Whites. But it was a much-appreciated result for the struggling giants.

After the game, Pochettino responded to Neville’s claim, saying (via The Daily Mail):

It is not fair to use this type of word for a team that is so brave. 

What can we do? Only with this type of performance, show that we are brave. Why we lost the game against Liverpool is nothing to do with this.

He added:

We know we are brave, that we are working really hard, and, look, if people want to be around and around and around this comment, for us, it is not important.

It is only sorry, you were wrong, but look, nothing to say. I respect his opinion and that’s it and we won.”

Chelsea had five shots on target against Leeds United but the quality of most of those shots were below par. They ended the game with an xG of 0.99. Leeds, meanwhile, had an xG of 1.45. Chelsea also created only two big chances, as opposed to Leeds’ four.

They will face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 16.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Soccer

LATEST “100 percent no” – Perry Groves Says ‘Lazy’ Manchester United Superstar Would Not Get Into Liverpool Or Arsenal XI

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 29 2024
Tottenham Marmoush
Soccer
Tottenham & Newcastle Set To Battle It Out For 15-Goal Eintracht Frankfurt Striker Omar Marmoush
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 28 2024

Premier League giants Tottenham are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s 15-goal striker Omar Marmoush this summer, however they could face competition from Newcastle United. Tottenham Set Sights On Frankfurt’s Omar…

Barcelona De Gea
Soccer
Barcelona Eye Shock Move For Ex-Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 28 2024

La Liga giants Barcelona are considering a shock move for ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in their search for a backup stopper. Barcelona Targeting David De Gea Former Manchester…

Chelsea Ace Mykhailo Mudryk
Soccer
“For Me, Mudryk is the most talented and unique player” – Shakhtar CEO Advices Chelsea On How They Can Get The Best Out Of Underperforming Winger
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Gunners Passed Up The Opportunity To Sign Barcelona Target Last Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Liverpool Varela
Soccer
Liverpool Keen On Summer Transfer Swoop For Porto Defensive Midfielder Alan Varela
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 28 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
Manchester United News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Erik Ten Hag Exit Rumors Following Rio Ferdinand’s Mikel Arteta Comments
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Arrow to top