England vs Hungary Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 17/2 Nations League Bet

England will play at Molineux once again as they welcome Hungary on Tuesday evening. Read on below to find our bet builder selections which have a combined odds of 17/2.

England vs Hungary Bet Builder Free Bet

England vs Hungary Bet Builder Tips

Under 2 Goals @ 3/1 with bet365

Our first selection sees a prediction for a low-scoring fixture.

England have looked fatigued, flat and lacking in intensity – after this match they would have played four games in 11 days almost immediately after a long club season, and it shows.

They have scored just once so far in the Nations League, courtesy of a contentious penalty against Germany, and while they looked more threatening against Italy last time out, a string of clear cut chances went begging.

Hungary have also scored once or less in their last five games and rarely get above that feat.

England to Win @ 1/4 with bet365

We are however tipping England to get the win here with a narrow victory.

Gareth Southgate is under increasing pressure ahead of this year’s World Cup at the end of the year, and a possible relegation from League A in the Nations League would be seen as an embarrassment after such strong performances over the last four years.

The Three Lions have to go for the win here, and while Hungary claimed victory over them on match day one, they will be enthused by a raucous home support in Wolverhampton.

Both Teams to Receive a Card @ 8/15 with bet365

Our final bet builder pick goes to both teams to receive a booking.

Hungary have had at least one player get a yellow card in 14 of their last 15 games, while England have receive a booking in two out of three Nations League games so far.

England vs Hungary Bet Builder @ 17/2 with bet365