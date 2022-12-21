College Football

Dude Person and Rowdy Beers Lead Funny College Football Player Names for Class of 2023 Recruits

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
rowdy beers dude person
rowdy beers dude person
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

There are big decisions to be made by high school football players heading to college up and down the land over the next two months or so. Many of these players will become household names over the next decade or so, but some names are already causing quite a stir in the college football world. ‘Dude’ Person and Rowdy Beers will join the college football ranks next season and their names are already First-Team All-Americans. Here’s what we know about the two guys with the funny names so far.

Two Freshman Names Instantly Join the College Football Name Hall of Fame

Rowdy Beers and ‘Dude’ Person may sound like a couple of names you give to a cop who pulls you over for speeding when you have an arrest warrant out, but these two talented football players will be joining the college ranks next year.

Rowdy Beers is a 6-foot-5 225 lbs tight end from Littleton, Colorado. He has committed to Florida International next season. According to On3, he is a three-star recruit, while Rivals has him a two-star prospect. ESPN and 247Sports do not currently have a grade for Rowdy Beers.

Meanwhile, ‘Dude’ Person has committed to Central Arkansas according to his Twitter profile. According to his Hudl profile, Person is a 5-foot-11 195 lbs safety whose first name his actually Rontavious, but that is not quite as cool, so we are definitely rolling with ‘Dude’ for now.

Person played in junior college last season helping Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers to a 9-3 record. He led the team with 70 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Rowdy Beers and ‘Dude’ Person will join the likes of Oklahoma QB General Booty and former North Carolina defensive back Storm Duck in the college ranks.

They will all be competing at the end of the year for the SportsLens DeColdest Crawford Award, which goes to the best name in college football.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
rowdy beers dude person
College Football

BREAKING Dude Person and Rowdy Beers Lead Funny College Football Player Names for Class of 2023 Recruits

Author image David Evans  •  3h
tommy brockermeyer 2
College Football
TCU Lands Former Alabama Five-Star Recruit Tommy Brockermeyer from Transfer Portal
Author image David Evans  •  9h

TCU have landed one of the most intriguing prospects from the college football transfer portal. Former five-star recruit Tommy Brockermeyer has committed to the Horned Frogs for the 2023/24 season….

frank gore jr
College Football
Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr. Breaks Bowl Game Rushing Record in LendingTree Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 20 2022

Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. put the pedal to the metal as he racked up an FBS bowl game record in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday. Gore Jr….

alabama cheerleader 4
College Football
Alabama Players Currently on NFL Teams Have Earned Over $1.1 Billion
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 16 2022
zach arnett
College Football
Zach Arnett Promoted to Mississippi State Head Coach in Deal Worth $3 Million Per Year
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 15 2022
myles murphy
College Football
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Out of Orange Bowl, Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 14 2022
treveyon henderson
College Football
Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson to Miss College Football Playoff
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 14 2022
Arrow to top