Donald Trump as Short as +600 to be Indicted on Current Markets After Being Accused of Four Federal Crimes

BetOnline are currently offering odds on a whole host of possible scenarios concerning former president Donald Trump, and with the January 6th committee levelling four charges against his name, they are even offering prices for his possible indictment.

Donald Trump to be Sentenced to Jail Odds

A scathing report released by the panel, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans suggests there is significant evidence relating to the four charges, which are said to be conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting insurrection.

This follows 17 months of investigations by the committee amid Donald Trump’s perceived involvement in the January 6th Capitol attack in 2021.

If there is going to be a charge, "they want a trial to happen before the next election": While former Pres. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the Jan. 6 attack, a former federal prosecutor says if criminal charges are brought they could come soon, @MacFarlaneNews reports. pic.twitter.com/ltkPc0KwwM — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 6, 2023

Obstructing an official procedure could land the former president with the most substantial consequences, with previous convictions dealt up to $100,000 in fines and jail terms of up to 20 years. Coupled with defrauding the United States which could add further fines and a jail sentence of up to five years, it is no surprise BetOnline have slashed their odds to +600 for him serve jail time.