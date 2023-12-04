Boxing News

Devin Haney Boxing Record: Former Undisputed Lightweight Champion Boasts Incredible 30-0 Unbeaten Record

Charlie Rhodes
Devin Haney Boxing Record
Devin Haney Boxing Record

Join us as we take a deep dive into Devin Haney’s boxing record so far, after defeating boxing legend Vasiliy Lomachenko last time out in an undisputed lightweight world title fight. Now he aims to become a two-division world champion up at super-lightweight.

Devin Haney Boxing Record

  • Age: 25
  • 🥊 Record: 30-0
  • 🥴 Knockouts: 15
  • 👍 Decision: 15
  • 🏆 Current Titles: WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine Lightweight  Titles

At just 25-years-old, Devin Haney has managed to reach the very summit of lightweight boxing after becoming the first ever undisputed champion in the four-belt era last year.

Blessed with blistering speed, terrifying power and an inherent boxing IQ, the American remains undefeated across his 30 fights thus far, winning 15 by way of knockout in the process.

In June of 2022, he headed to Australia to unify the lightweight class against then-three title holder George Kambosos Jr, who was billed as the favourite with the best US sportsbooks in front of his home crowd.

Haney outboxed and outpointed his opponent to claim all four titles, before backing up his status as the best lightweight boxer on the planet four months later after Kambosos enacted the rematch clause.

Haney’s pathway was always destined for greatness having turned pro in 2015, where he featured in several early-career fights in Tijuana, Mexico.

RELATED: Devin Haney Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsements

In 2018 he won the IBF North American lightweight title by defeating Juan Carlos Burgos, before sweeping aside Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2020 for the WBC World Lightweight Title to kickstart his world champion ambitions.

‘The Dream’ then defended his WBC 135-pound strap successfully on two occasions against Joseph Diaz and Jorge Linares respectively. Then came the undisputed clash with Kambosos Jr, which Haney won at a canter. Of course, as previously alluded to, he won the rematch with the Aussie to cement his status as the best fighter on the planet at lightweight.

His last bout was another highly impressive display, moving to 30-0 in the process. The California man beat boxing legend and three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko via unanimous decision in May 2023.

Now, some huge fights await Haney as he has solidified his greatness. He bids to become a two-division world champion on December 9, stepping up to 140-pounds to take on WBC champ Regis Prograis.

Haney goes into the bout as the overriding -400 favorite with the best boxing betting apps to solidify himself as a pound-for-pound elite. An incredible fighter and one of the stars of the sport of boxing today.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Devin Haney’s next fight.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Charlie Rhodes
