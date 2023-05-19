Vasiliy Lomachenko Net Worth: Triple World Champion Enjoys $8 Million Fortune

As he prepares for what could be another return to the very top of lightweight boxing, we are taking a closer look at former triple world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko’s net worth ahead of his bout with Devin Haney this weekend.
Vasiliy Lomachenko Net Worth
One of the most decorated boxers ever, Vasiliy Lomachenko’s career up to this point has been nothing short of belt-laden.
A former world champion in three different weight categories, the Ukrainian made his return to the ring last year following a short hiatus to join up with the Territorial Army in the fight against Russia.
This selfless act underlines everything the 35-year-old embodies, and his current net worth of $8 million is but a sidenote to his various charitable donations sent to him homeland, and the humbleness he exudes whenever he steps into the ring.
Typically, the veteran has managed to pocket anywhere between $1 and $5 million as a base pay across his career, but his most recent victory against Jamaine Ortiz saw him take home $11 million ($5m in base salary and $6m in total pay-per-view purchases).
Endorsements
Venum, the self-professed leading boxing apparel brand, is perhaps his most prominent endorsement deal, where Lomachenko serves as a brand ambassador.
This has seen him earn legendary status among the brand’s product line-up, with a dedicated release named after him called the ‘Loma’ line, which he can be seen donning during his pre-match rituals.
David Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Betting Picks: Predictions, Preview, Fight Time and Odds
Haney Vs Lomachenko Betting Odds
- Haney to Win: -250
- Haney to Win by KO/TKO: +475
- Haney to Win by Decision: -160
- Lomachenko to Win: +220
- Lomachenko to Win by KO/TKO: +700
- Lomachenko to Win by Decision: +340
- Draw: +1600
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
