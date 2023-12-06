Regis Prograis is one of the biggest stars in boxing right now, holding the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title. ‘Rougarou’ is a two-time world champion, with just one defeat on his record. But what about his personal life? Who is Regis Prograis’ wife?

Who Is Regis Prograis’ Wife?

Ahead of his fight this weekend against one of the biggest stars in boxing, Devin Haney, fans want to know more about the personal life of Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis.

At 34-years-old, Prograis is a two-time world champion at 140-pounds and one of the best fighters in the division. But what about outside of the ring? Is Regis Prograis married and does he have any children? Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Regis Prograis is indeed married to long-term lover Raquel.

The 1989-born fighter reportedly met his wife well over a decade ago, dating for a few years before tying the knot in December 2012. Raquel and Prograis reportedly met through a client of Raquel’s, with the pair hitting it off immediately.

Raquel Prograis is a YouTuber who makes content revolving around luxury and cosmetics. She has over 5,000 followers on Instagram and also has a YouTube channel called ‘RAQUEL’S MINI LUXURY‘.

Prograis is the betting underdog to defeat the former undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney this weekend with the best boxing betting apps. You can be rest assured that Prograis’ wife Raquel will be cheering her man on from ringside, willing her husband over 11 years now on to victory.

It is likely that Raquel Prograis will be supporting her man from ringside Saturday night in San Francisco, California. Should Prograis get his hand raised, he will claim the biggest win of his boxing career by quite some distance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (@regisprograis)

Do Regis Prograis & Wife Raquel Have Any Children?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raquel Prograis (@raquelprograis)



Having been married since early December 2012, it comes as no surprise to learn that Regis Prograis and wife Raquel do indeed have children. The Prograis’ have three kids – two daughters and a son.

Their son, Ray, is the older of their three kids. He is now 10-year-old, with their daughter Khalessi the second child, born in August 2016. Their youngest child is now three-years-old, having been born in November 2020. In fact, the world champion boxer actually videoed his wife Raquel giving birth in a pool, capturing the unique moment their third child was born.

Given that his dad is one of the biggest names in boxing, it comes as no surprise to learn that Regis Prograis’ son, Ray, has showed some interest in fighting himself. For now, mini ‘Rougarou’ has not had a fight, but that could change in the future.

This is all you need to know about Regis Prograis’ life outside of the ring with wife Raquel and their three children. Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site.