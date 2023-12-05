Devin Haney is one of the biggest stars in boxing right now, as well as being the future of the sport. At just 25-years-old, ‘The Dream’ has already conquered the lightweight division. But what about his personal life? Who is Devin Haney’s girlfriend?

Who Is Devin Haney’s Girlfriend?

Ahead of his fight this weekend against Regis Prograis for the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title, boxing fans want to know more about the personal life of Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney.

At just 25-years-old, Haney has the boxing world at his feet. But what about outside of the ring? Does Devin Haney have a girlfriend or is he in a relationship? Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that Devin Haney reportedly doesn’t have a girlfriend as of today.

The 1998-born fighter has been in several different relationships in the past, but as of today, Devin Haney is said to be a single man. It is evident that ‘The Dream’ is more focused on his boxing career and becoming a two-weight world champion this weekend.

Haney is the betting favorite to defeat the champion Regis Prograis this weekend, which is evidently where Haney's focus lies right now. The former undisputed king at 135-pounds may well have a girlfriend, but is deciding to keep his relationship under wraps and away from the spotlight.

For now though, it is clear that Devin Haney is fully focused on the job in hand on Saturday night in San Francisco, California. Should Haney get his hand raised, he will become a multi-weight world champion at just 25-years-old.

Devin Haney Dating History

Although the rumors are that Devin Haney is currently single and not in a relationship, he has been in several relationships in the past. Here is everything you need to know about Devin Haney’s ex-girlfriends and who has had dated in the past.

Haney was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with India Love for several years. The pair were reportedly dating prior to Haney hitting stardom in boxing, before breaking up. However, the pair reignited their relationship in 2021 and gave it another chance, but have since ended the relationship for good.

Prior to his relationship with social media influencer Love second time around, Haney was not only dating but was engaged to the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child – Jania Jackson. Jackson got a tattoo of Haney’s name on her body, however the relationship didn’t last long and the engagement ended in May 2022.

Another of Devin Haney’s ex-girlfriends is model and social media influencer Kris Summers. Although there is very little on the internet about their supposedly relationship, they were spotted together on several occasions.

Devin Haney is also said to have been in a relationship with rapper and social media star Blac Chyna in the past. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was just 23-years-old, Haney began dating Instagram influencer Lira Galore.

‘The Dream’ flew his then-girlfriend to Cabo for a romantic getaway, spending some time in a mansion in El Pedregal, Mexico for some time.

'The Dream' flew his then-girlfriend to Cabo for a romantic getaway, spending some time in a mansion in El Pedregal, Mexico for some time.

There is everything you need to know about who Devin Haney's girlfriend is and who he has dated in the past.