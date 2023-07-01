Here at SportsLens, we put Vasiliy Lomachenko’s boxing record under the microscope after a closely fought fight for undisputed lightweight status against Devin Haney. ‘Loma’ is one of the best boxers of the modern era, having snatched up world titles in three weight divisions.

Vasiliy Lomachenko Boxing Record

Age: 35

🥊Record: 17-3

🥴Knockouts: 11

👍Decision: 6

🏆Titles Won: WBO Featherweight | WBO Super-Featherweight | WBA, WBO & WBC Lightweight

Before Vasiliy Lomachenko turned pro a decade ago, he was supposedly one of the most successful amateur boxers of all time with an apparent record of 396 wins and just one defeat.

A two-time Olympic gold medallist for Ukraine, he has since gone on to register himself as one of the sport’s most potent competitors, and was voted as the seventh best pound-for-pound active boxer by Ring Magazine in January of this year.

His humble, selfless demeanour was perfectly characterised by a short hiatus from boxing in 2022, where he returned to his homeland in order to fight alongside his compatriots in the offensive against the ongoing Russian invasion.

In doing so, he passed up on the opportunity to face former WBC champion George Kambosos Jr in Australia last year, who instead faced the now-undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Nevertheless, he returned with impressive display in the ring against Jamaine Ortiz in October of last year, where he swept the American aside with a convincing points decision while Haney watched on from ringside, knowing full well the veteran would more than likely be his next competitor.

Haney vs Lomachenko was indeed on the cards next, with ‘The Dream’ winning an incredibly close decision. Many fans believed ‘Loma’ had done enough to win the fight, but it wasn’t to be for the Ukrainian superstar. A rematch may well be on the cards given how close the fight was.

Overall, Vasiliy Lomachenko has tasted world title glory in three weight divisions. He first became world champion in just his third fight by beating Gary Russell Jr via majority decision back in June 2014.

Lomachenko defended his featherweight world title on three occasions, before stepping up to super-featherweight. He then defeated Roman Martinez to become a two-weight world champion. Just five fights later ‘Loma’ became a three weight world champion. He defeated Jorge Linares to win the WBA-Super World Lightweight Title.

‘Loma’ then unified the division next against Jose Pedraza, before adding a third lightweight world title two fights later when defeating Luke Campbell. Unfortunately for the Ukrainian, he lost his belts against Teofimo Lopez in October 2020, and hasn’t won another world title since.

Despite not winning another world title as of yet, Vasiliy Lomachenko is still widely regarded as one of the most elite fighters in the 135-pound division. It would take someone incredibly brave to back against ‘Loma’ becoming world champion again, or even winning a world title in a fourth division.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Lomachenko’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like