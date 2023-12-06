Boxing News

Regis Prograis Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Rougarou’

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)

Here is everything you need to know about boxing superstar Regis Prograis. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals, as he faces the toughest test of his career to date against Devin Haney on Saturday, December 9.

Regis Prograis Net Worth

Regis Prograis has been a professional boxer since his debut back in April 2012. He has been boxing consistently for 11 years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed up to world level.

The 1989-born boxing superstar is currently promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. Prograis only teamed up with Matchroom back in 2023, but has been hanging about at the upper echelons of the super-lightweight division for several years now.

As of December 2023, it is reported that Regis Prograis’ net worth is somewhere in the region of $5 million (source: allfamousbirthday.com).

Of course, given the fact Regis Prograis is a supremely rich man, he likes his fair share of luxury items too. ‘Rougarou’ has acquired real estate, expensive jewelry, flashy cars and various other assets that have contributed to his riches.

The Louisiana man has three kids with his wife Raquel Prograis, so a fair amount of the money he earns in the ring he of course spends on his family and loved ones. Be sure to see Regis Prograis’ net worth continue to grow for the remainder of his career, as long as that lasts.

Regs Prograis Career Earnings

Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)

After 30 professional boxing fights, Regis Prograis’ biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $1.6 million (source: Sports Payouts). This was reportedly how much Prograis earned for his fight in the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final against Britain’s Josh Taylor.

The fight was extremely close, with Prograis losing narrowly on the judges’ scorecards. ‘Rougarou’ was the marginal underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, but still earned upward of $1.6m for his efforts, despite not getting his hand raised.

Regis Prograis has reportedly earned a total sum of around $10 million in his professional boxing career from his debut up to now. This is nowhere near the likes of Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis or Terence Crawford, but is still an incredibly lucrative sum of money for an 11 year career.

Some other seven-figure purses for ‘Rougarou’ include his bouts with Kiryl Relikh, Jose Zepeda and last time out against Danielito Zorilla. Prograis reportedly took home $1 million for the Zorilla fight, whilst pocketing $1.3 million for the Zepeda bout and over $1 million for his WBSS semi-final win over Kiryl Relikh.

It is fair to say that Regis Prograis isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career rolls on at world level. Of course, the more fights Prograis wins, the more big money fights and opportunities for even more big pay-days he will get.

Regis Prograis Fight Purses (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse
Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorilla $1 million
Regis Prograis vs Jose Zepeda $1.3 million
Regis Prograis vs Tyrone McKenna Unknown
Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach Unknown
Regis Prograis vs Juan Heraldez Unknown
Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor $1.6 million
Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh $1.1 million
Regis Prograis vs Terry Flanagan Unknown
Regis Prograis vs Juan Jose Velasco Unknown
Regis Prograis vs Julius Indongo $Unknown

Regis Prograis purse info per sportspayouts.com

Regis Prograis Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Regis Prograis’ earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns an extremely lucrative sum of money outside of the ring. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Prograis’ net worth and salary.

The 34-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with Everlast. Prograis has shown great loyalty to Everlast for several years during his boxing career, and still sports their boxing gear to this day. He also regularly uses Everlast boxing gloves in the ring for his world title fights.

There is not much else known about Prograis’ endorsements and sponsors outside of his career as a boxer. All in all, Regis Prograis’ various sponsorships certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Rougarou’ the most money.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Regis Prograis’ next fight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Ebanie Bridges Boxing - (photo: @ebanie_bridges Instagram)
Boxing News

LATEST Ebanie Bridges Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals Of Popular OnlyFans Star & World Champion Boxer

Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
Regis Prograis - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Who Is Regis Prograis’ Wife? ‘Rougarou’ Is Happily Married To Long-Term Lover Raquel
Author image Paul Kelly  •  3h

Regis Prograis is one of the biggest stars in boxing right now, holding the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title. ‘Rougarou’ is a two-time world champion, with just one defeat on his…

ryan garcia
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: 18% Chance Devin Haney is Garcia’s Next Fight
Author image David Evans  •  12h

Devin Haney Has 18% Chance to Face Garcia Next After Super Lightweight Move Teofimo Lopez Favorite to be Ryan Garcia’s Next Opponent Rolando Romero With Odds of +225 to be…

Devin Haney - Boxing (photo credit: IMAGN)
Boxing News
Who Is Devin Haney’s Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About The Dating History & Love Life Of ‘The Dream’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  20h
Devin Haney Net Worth
Boxing News
Devin Haney Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Dream’ Boasts $6 Million Fortune At Just 25-Years-Old
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 4 2023
Devin Haney Boxing Record
Boxing News
Devin Haney Boxing Record: Former Undisputed Lightweight Champion Boasts Incredible 30-0 Unbeaten Record
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 4 2023
Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘King Ry’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 4 2023
Arrow to top