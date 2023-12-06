Here is everything you need to know about boxing superstar Regis Prograis. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals, as he faces the toughest test of his career to date against Devin Haney on Saturday, December 9.

Regis Prograis Net Worth

Regis Prograis has been a professional boxer since his debut back in April 2012. He has been boxing consistently for 11 years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed up to world level.

The 1989-born boxing superstar is currently promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. Prograis only teamed up with Matchroom back in 2023, but has been hanging about at the upper echelons of the super-lightweight division for several years now.

As of December 2023, it is reported that Regis Prograis’ net worth is somewhere in the region of $5 million (source: allfamousbirthday.com).

Of course, given the fact Regis Prograis is a supremely rich man, he likes his fair share of luxury items too. ‘Rougarou’ has acquired real estate, expensive jewelry, flashy cars and various other assets that have contributed to his riches.

The Louisiana man has three kids with his wife Raquel Prograis, so a fair amount of the money he earns in the ring he of course spends on his family and loved ones. Be sure to see Regis Prograis’ net worth continue to grow for the remainder of his career, as long as that lasts.

Regs Prograis Career Earnings

After 30 professional boxing fights, Regis Prograis’ biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $1.6 million (source: Sports Payouts). This was reportedly how much Prograis earned for his fight in the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final against Britain’s Josh Taylor.

The fight was extremely close, with Prograis losing narrowly on the judges’ scorecards. ‘Rougarou’ was the marginal underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, but still earned upward of $1.6m for his efforts, despite not getting his hand raised.

Regis Prograis has reportedly earned a total sum of around $10 million in his professional boxing career from his debut up to now. This is nowhere near the likes of Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis or Terence Crawford, but is still an incredibly lucrative sum of money for an 11 year career.

Some other seven-figure purses for ‘Rougarou’ include his bouts with Kiryl Relikh, Jose Zepeda and last time out against Danielito Zorilla. Prograis reportedly took home $1 million for the Zorilla fight, whilst pocketing $1.3 million for the Zepeda bout and over $1 million for his WBSS semi-final win over Kiryl Relikh.

It is fair to say that Regis Prograis isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career rolls on at world level. Of course, the more fights Prograis wins, the more big money fights and opportunities for even more big pay-days he will get.

Regis Prograis Fight Purses (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorilla $1 million Regis Prograis vs Jose Zepeda $1.3 million Regis Prograis vs Tyrone McKenna Unknown Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach Unknown Regis Prograis vs Juan Heraldez Unknown Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor $1.6 million Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh $1.1 million Regis Prograis vs Terry Flanagan Unknown Regis Prograis vs Juan Jose Velasco Unknown Regis Prograis vs Julius Indongo $Unknown

Regis Prograis purse info per sportspayouts.com

Regis Prograis Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Regis Prograis’ earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns an extremely lucrative sum of money outside of the ring. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Prograis’ net worth and salary.

The 34-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with Everlast. Prograis has shown great loyalty to Everlast for several years during his boxing career, and still sports their boxing gear to this day. He also regularly uses Everlast boxing gloves in the ring for his world title fights.

There is not much else known about Prograis’ endorsements and sponsors outside of his career as a boxer. All in all, Regis Prograis’ various sponsorships certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Rougarou’ the most money.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Regis Prograis’ next fight.