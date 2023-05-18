Join us as we take a deep dive into Devin Haney’s boxing record so far, as he prepares to put all four of his lightweight world titles on the line against veteran Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend.

Devin Haney Boxing Record

Age: 24

🥊Record: 29-0

🥴Knockouts: 15

👍Decision: 14

🏆Current Titles: WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine

At just 24, Devin Haney has managed to reach the very summit of lightweight boxing after becoming the first ever undisputed champion in the four-belt era last year.

Blessed with blistering speed, terrifying power and an inherent boxing IQ, the American remains undefeated across his 29 fights thus far, winning 15 by way of knockout in the process.

In June of last year, he headed to Australia to unify the lightweight class against then-three title holder George Kambosos Jr, who was billed as the favourite in front of his home crowd.

Haney outboxed and outpointed his opponent to claim all four titles, before backing up his status as the best lightweight boxer on the planet four months later after Kambosos enacted the rematch clause.

Haney’s pathway was always destined for greatness having turned pro in 2015, where he featured in several early-career fights in Tijuana, Mexico.

In 2018 he won the IBF North American lightweight title by defeating Juan Carlos Burgos, before sweeping aside Zaur Abdullaev in 2019 for the WBC lightweight title to kickstart his world champion ambitions.

This weekend’s bout may well be his sternest test to date as he steps into the ring with Vasiliy Lomachenko, who is a former title in three weight classes, and a unified world champion in this category.

The Ukrainian is 11 years his senior and holds considerable experience, but many observers have been quick to dispel any rumblings of an underdog win here with Haney primed and ready for greatness.

Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko

📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)

Saturday May 20th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST

Approx. 11PM EST 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles

IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

