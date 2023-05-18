Boxing

Devin Haney Boxing Record: Undisputed Lightweight Champion Can Make it 30 Fights Unbeaten

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Devin Haney Boxing Record
Devin Haney Boxing Record

Join us as we take a deep dive into Devin Haney’s boxing record so far, as he prepares to put all four of his lightweight world titles on the line against veteran Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend.

Devin Haney Boxing Record

  • Age: 24
  • 🥊Record: 29-0
  • 🥴Knockouts: 15
  • 👍Decision: 14
  • 🏆Current Titles: WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine

At just 24, Devin Haney has managed to reach the very summit of lightweight boxing after becoming the first ever undisputed champion in the four-belt era last year.

Blessed with blistering speed, terrifying power and an inherent boxing IQ, the American remains undefeated across his 29 fights thus far, winning 15 by way of knockout in the process.

In June of last year, he headed to Australia to unify the lightweight class against then-three title holder George Kambosos Jr, who was billed as the favourite in front of his home crowd.

Haney outboxed and outpointed his opponent to claim all four titles, before backing up his status as the best lightweight boxer on the planet four months later after Kambosos enacted the rematch clause.

When is the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight? US Start Time and Full Undercard

Haney’s pathway was always destined for greatness having turned pro in 2015, where he featured in several early-career fights in Tijuana, Mexico.

In 2018 he won the IBF North American lightweight title by defeating Juan Carlos Burgos, before sweeping aside Zaur Abdullaev in 2019 for the WBC lightweight title to kickstart his world champion ambitions.

This weekend’s bout may well be his sternest test to date as he steps into the ring with Vasiliy Lomachenko, who is a former title in three weight classes, and a unified world champion in this category.

The Ukrainian is 11 years his senior and holds considerable experience, but many observers have been quick to dispel any rumblings of an underdog win here with Haney primed and ready for greatness.

 

Devin Haney Vs Vasiliy Lomachenko – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko
  • 📊 Records: Haney (29-0, 15 KO’s) | Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 20th, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world lightweight titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: MGM Grand | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Haney -250 | Lomachenko +210

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
When is the Haney vs Lomachenko fight
Boxing

LATEST When is the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  44min
KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 13 2023

Influencer boxing has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent times, and KSI will provide the next chapter when he returns to the ring this May to face Joe Fournier. If…

KSI Boxing 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Ontario | On Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 13 2023

You can bet on KSI vs Joe Fournier in Ontario by creating accounts with our featured Canada sportsbooks below. In recent years, influencer boxing has seen a steep rise and…

KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 13 2023
KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 13 2023
KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in USA | US Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 13 2023
KSI Boxing 1 1
Boxing
How to Bet On KSI vs Joe Fournier in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 13 2023
Arrow to top