Michigan Wolverines College Football Playoff National Championship Odds

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
The Michigan Wolverines odds to win 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship are -200 as J.J. McCarthy aims to lead the Blues to their first title in program history.

Michigan Wolverines Odds To Win 2024 CFP National Championship

Michigan made their first CFP appearance a few years ago, but they’ve reached the National Championship for the first time in program history in 2024.

With leading quarterback J.J. McCarthy at the helm again for the Wolverines, the best US sports betting sites have installed Michigan as -200 favorites in the outright CFP National Championship market.

Michigan beat Alabama in an overtime thriller in the Rose Bowl last time out to claim their spot in the National Championship, with McCarthy putting up 221 yards in the air with three touchdowns.

The only obstacle that stands in Michigan’s way is the No. 2 ranked Washington Huskies, who defied underdog status under a spirited performance from Michael Penix Jr. to beat the Texas Longhorns in their semifinal.

This year’s title game is the last edition of a four-team playoff before the field expands to 12 teams for the 2024 season. Both Michigan and Washington remain undefeated all season long.

In each of the Wolverines’ last two CFP campaigns, they lost in the semifinals – falling short to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl two years ago and TCU in the Fiesta Bowl last year.

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship will be staged on Monday January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium.

2024 CFP National Championship Odds

  • Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines: -200 | Washington Huskies: +165
  • Point Spread: Wolverines (-4.5) -110 | Huskies (+4.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 55.5 –110 | Under 55.5 -110

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change (Others on request)

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
