Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy cashes $1 million ticket on Michigan to win Rose Bowl

Joe Lyons
Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy won $1 million after betting on his beloved Michigan Wolverines to beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Portnoy Lands $1 Million Fortune With Michigan Triumph In Rose Bowl

The 46-year-old graduated from the University of Michigan many years ago with a degree in education and put his faith in the Wolverines to reach the College Football Playoff championship game for the first time in program history.

Michigan, who were favored by two points in the blockbuster clash according to the best online sportsbooks, grinded out an overtime victory in Pasadena, California led by star quarterback J.J. McCarthy – who tallied 221 passing yards with three touchdowns.

Portnoy attended the game in an executive box alongside friends and his mother Linda, vlogging updates throughout the encounter which he uploaded to his social media accounts as he went through an emotional rollercoaster.

In the days leading up to the Rose Bowl, ‘El Presidente’ posted a rhyme on X (formerly Twitter) which read:

“Roses are red, Violets are blue. I just put a million cash on Michigan in the Rose Bowl. “How about you? See you Monday!”

As far as the internet is concerned, Portnoy’s million-dollar fortune is simply a claim until he posts ironclad evidence of the winning ticket. Just last month, he lost $120,000 when backing the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Portnoy also vowed to quit gambling after a ‘monster’ defeat on the Buffalo Bills to beat the Philadelphia Eagles five weeks ago, in which he is believed to have lost north of $100,000.

It was an up-and-down end to the year for the businessman and social media personality, who got out of a three-year relationship with model ex-girlfriend Silvana Mojica in November but it looks like 2024 is off to the perfect start.

Michigan will face the Washington Huskies in the national championship game next on January 8 in Houston, Texas and Portnoy has confirmed he will be in attendance – so we can expect another large-scale punt on the Wolverines to make history.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
