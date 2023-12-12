Soccer

“The reality has kicked in” – Danny Murphy Delivers Damning Erik Ten Hag Verdict Amid Manchester United’s Poor Run Of Form

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Have Been Poor This Season
Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has suggested Erik ten Hag is out of his depth at Manchester United, saying the club are unlikely to win any major trophies with the Dutchman in charge.

Ten Hag, who took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2022, had a decent debut season. He guided the team not only to a top-four finish in the Premier League but also to the Carabao Cup trophy. Encouraged by his debut campaign, fans expected Ten Hag to turn United into an outside Premier League contender in the 2023-24 season. So far, the former Ajax manager has failed to live up to the billing. Losing seven of their 16 Premier League matches this season, the Mancunians find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League rankings.

They have also failed to impress in the Champions League this season, winning once, drawing once, and losing thrice in five games. Even if bottom-placed United (4 points) beat leaders Bayern Munich (13 points) on Matchday 6, they will need second and third-placed Copenhagen and Galatasaray (both 5 points) to play out a draw to progress to the Round of 16.

Murphy Claims Manchester United Will Not Win Premier League Or Champions League Under Ten Hag

Murphy, who represented five Premier League teams during his career, gave a blunt verdict on Ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford. He said that while Ten Hag did well in his debut season, he did not have the quality to guide United to Premier League or Champions League glory.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

I like Ten Hag. He’s a likeable guy when he speaks and he’s had a good first season to a degree. I don’t think the expectation was that high and he’s done quite well because he won the League Cup and got in the top four.

But the reality has kicked in, the recruitment of the players is poor which he’s been part of.”

He added:

Unfortunately, for Manchester United, the harsh reality is with him in charge they are not going to be competing for the league title or the Champions League anytime soon.

Ten Hag has managed United in 85 games across competitions and taken them to 53 wins, 9 draws, and 23 defeats.

