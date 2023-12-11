Soccer

Tottenham Ace Heung-Min Son & 6 Other Stars Who Have Scored 10 Or More Premier League Goals In 8 Consecutive Seasons

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Tottenham Hotspur Player Son Has Scored 10 Premier League Goals This Season
Tottenham Hotspur Player Son Has Scored 10 Premier League Goals This Season

On Sunday, December 10th, Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Tottenham secured a 4-1 win over Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle United. Heung-min Son, Tottenham’s most prolific attacker following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, fired on all cylinders to end the Lilywhites’ five-game winless run.

After setting up Destiny Udogie and Richarlison’s first-half goals from the left flank, the South Korean ace moved to a false nine role in the final half-hour of the game. His dancing feet were too much for Martin Dubravka to handle, with him bringing Son down inside the area to concede a penalty in the 84th minute. The No. 7 unhesitantly stepped up to take the penalty and took his tally to 10 goals for the season.

In doing so, Son became only the seventh player in history to score 10+ Premier League goals in eight consecutive seasons. Read on to meet the other six players on this list:

#6 Sadio Mane – Southampton/Liverpool

Sadio Mane Scored 10+ Goals In 8 Consecutive Seasons
Sadio Mane Won The Premier League Title In 2019-20

Former Liverpool and Southampton winger Sadio Mane enjoyed a memorable run in the English Premier League before leaving for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. Mane, who is currently plying his trade at Al-Nassr, spent eight seasons in England, racking up a total of 111 goals and 38 assists. The Senegalese ace scored 10 or more goals in every single season.

Mane’s only Premier League win came in the 2019-20 season, during which he scored 18 goals in 35 games. On a personal level, however, Mane’s best-ever campaign came in 2018-19. He scored 22 goals in 36 games that season to win the Golden Boot.

#5 Thierry Henry – Arsenal

Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Scored 10+ Goals In 8 Consecutive Seasons
Thierry Henry Won 4 Golden Boots At Arsenal

Arsenal and France icon Thierry Henry dazzled the English Premier League with his intricate passes, sharp movement, and sensational goals. Arguably the most prolific attacker of his time, Henry scored 10 or more goals in eight consecutive seasons between 1999 and 2007.

Between two spells, Henry played 258 Premier League games, scoring 175 times and providing 74 assists. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner won the Golden Boot four times (2001-02, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06) and lifted the league title twice (2003-04, 2005-06).

#4 Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane Scored 10+ Goals In 9 Successive Seasons
Harry Kane Celebrating After Scoring for Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane was Tottenham Hotspur’s undisputed talisman before he left for Bavaria in the summer transfer window. Before bidding England goodbye, Kane scored 213 times in 320 matches, consistently scoring more than 10 goals in nine consecutive seasons. In addition to scoring all those goals, Kane proved his mettle as a creator, providing a total of 46 assists.

Kane never had the privilege of winning the Premier League title, but he bagged three Golden Boot Awards (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21) and a Playmaker Award in 2020-21. The latter accolade is awarded to those with the most assists in a single season. Kane out-created the rest by claiming 14 assists that season.

#3 Sergio Aguero – Manchester City

Sergio Aguero Scored 10+ Premier League Goals In 9 Consecutive Seasons
Having Scored 260 Goals, Sergio Aguero Is Manchester City’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. Over the next decade, he scored 184 goals and provided 47 assists, going down as one of the finest strikers in Premier League history. Out of those 10 seasons, the former Argentina star scored 10+ goals in nine consecutive campaigns.

Aguero won five Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium and claimed the Premier League Golden Boot in 2014-15. He scored his league-best 26 goals in 33 games that season to take home the prestigious accolade.

#2 Frank Lampard – Chelsea

Frank Lampard Scored 10+ Goals In 10 Successive Seasons
Frank Lampard Is Chelsea’s All-Time Leading Scorer With 211 Goals

Frank Lampard is one of the most skillful and trigger-happy attacking midfielders the game has ever seen. Across West Ham United, Chelsea, and Manchester City, the former England international played in 609 Premier League matches, netting 177 times and claiming 102 assists.

Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer, Lampard (211 goals in 648 games) defined consistency when it came to finding the back of the net. During his 13-season stay at Stamford Bridge, “Super Frank” scored 10+ Premier League goals in 10 successive seasons. He won three Premier League titles in that stretch.

#1 Wayne Rooney – Manchester United

Manchester United Legend Wayne Rooney Scored 10+ Goals In 13 Consecutive Seasons
Wayne Rooney Is Manchester United’s Leading Goalscorer With 253 Strikes

Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney sits at the summit, having scored 10+ goals in 11 consecutive seasons in the English Premier League. Rooney’s exploits helped the Red Devils to five league titles in that period. The Englishman never won the Golden Boot but was chosen as the player of the season in 2009-10. He scored 26 goals in 32 games that term.

Overall, Rooney played a whopping 491 Premier League games between Everton and Manchester United. He scored 208 goals and provided 103 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho Could Go To Barcelona
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United Propose Swap Deal Involving Jadon Sancho And 26-Year-Old Barcelona Winger

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2023
Tottenham Hotspur Player Son Has Scored 10 Premier League Goals This Season
Soccer
Tottenham Ace Heung-Min Son & 6 Other Stars Who Have Scored 10 Or More Premier League Goals In 8 Consecutive Seasons
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2023

On Sunday, December 10th, Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Tottenham secured a 4-1 win over Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle United. Heung-min Son, Tottenham’s most prolific attacker following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern…

Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer
Barcelona 2-4 Girona: Champions Shellshocked At Home By High-Flying Neighbors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2023

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona welcomed local rivals Girona to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for their La Liga Matchday 16 clash on Sunday night (December 10). Having beaten Atletico Madrid…

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“They’ll Make It Hard For Liverpool” – Arsenal Icon Paul Merson Predicts The Score Of Reds’ Premier League Meeting With Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 08 2023
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
“He’s been tremendously consistent” – Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Wary Of 27-Year-Old Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 08 2023
Argentina and Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Won His Second World Cup Golden Ball In Qatar
Soccer
“I hope he [Messi] makes it” – FIFA President Wants Argentina Icon Lionel Messi To Play In 2034 World Cup
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 08 2023
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Are Keeping Tabs On Chelsea Star As A Future Reinforcement Option
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 08 2023
Arrow to top