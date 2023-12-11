On Sunday, December 10th, Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Tottenham secured a 4-1 win over Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle United. Heung-min Son, Tottenham’s most prolific attacker following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, fired on all cylinders to end the Lilywhites’ five-game winless run.

After setting up Destiny Udogie and Richarlison’s first-half goals from the left flank, the South Korean ace moved to a false nine role in the final half-hour of the game. His dancing feet were too much for Martin Dubravka to handle, with him bringing Son down inside the area to concede a penalty in the 84th minute. The No. 7 unhesitantly stepped up to take the penalty and took his tally to 10 goals for the season.

In doing so, Son became only the seventh player in history to score 10+ Premier League goals in eight consecutive seasons. Read on to meet the other six players on this list:

#6 Sadio Mane – Southampton/Liverpool

Former Liverpool and Southampton winger Sadio Mane enjoyed a memorable run in the English Premier League before leaving for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. Mane, who is currently plying his trade at Al-Nassr, spent eight seasons in England, racking up a total of 111 goals and 38 assists. The Senegalese ace scored 10 or more goals in every single season.

Mane’s only Premier League win came in the 2019-20 season, during which he scored 18 goals in 35 games. On a personal level, however, Mane’s best-ever campaign came in 2018-19. He scored 22 goals in 36 games that season to win the Golden Boot.

#5 Thierry Henry – Arsenal

Arsenal and France icon Thierry Henry dazzled the English Premier League with his intricate passes, sharp movement, and sensational goals. Arguably the most prolific attacker of his time, Henry scored 10 or more goals in eight consecutive seasons between 1999 and 2007.

Between two spells, Henry played 258 Premier League games, scoring 175 times and providing 74 assists. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner won the Golden Boot four times (2001-02, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06) and lifted the league title twice (2003-04, 2005-06).

#4 Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane was Tottenham Hotspur’s undisputed talisman before he left for Bavaria in the summer transfer window. Before bidding England goodbye, Kane scored 213 times in 320 matches, consistently scoring more than 10 goals in nine consecutive seasons. In addition to scoring all those goals, Kane proved his mettle as a creator, providing a total of 46 assists.

Kane never had the privilege of winning the Premier League title, but he bagged three Golden Boot Awards (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21) and a Playmaker Award in 2020-21. The latter accolade is awarded to those with the most assists in a single season. Kane out-created the rest by claiming 14 assists that season.

#3 Sergio Aguero – Manchester City

Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. Over the next decade, he scored 184 goals and provided 47 assists, going down as one of the finest strikers in Premier League history. Out of those 10 seasons, the former Argentina star scored 10+ goals in nine consecutive campaigns.

Aguero won five Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium and claimed the Premier League Golden Boot in 2014-15. He scored his league-best 26 goals in 33 games that season to take home the prestigious accolade.

#2 Frank Lampard – Chelsea

Frank Lampard is one of the most skillful and trigger-happy attacking midfielders the game has ever seen. Across West Ham United, Chelsea, and Manchester City, the former England international played in 609 Premier League matches, netting 177 times and claiming 102 assists.

Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer, Lampard (211 goals in 648 games) defined consistency when it came to finding the back of the net. During his 13-season stay at Stamford Bridge, “Super Frank” scored 10+ Premier League goals in 10 successive seasons. He won three Premier League titles in that stretch.

#1 Wayne Rooney – Manchester United

Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney sits at the summit, having scored 10+ goals in 11 consecutive seasons in the English Premier League. Rooney’s exploits helped the Red Devils to five league titles in that period. The Englishman never won the Golden Boot but was chosen as the player of the season in 2009-10. He scored 26 goals in 32 games that term.

Overall, Rooney played a whopping 491 Premier League games between Everton and Manchester United. He scored 208 goals and provided 103 assists.