This NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions has NFL fans on the edge of their seat already. Ahead of the action – we have our predictions and best picks for the game.

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Picks

San Francisco 49ers -7.0 (-105)

Christian McCaffrey over 130.5 rushing and receiving yards (-110)

George Kittle over 4.5 receptions (+105)

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Predictions

The NFC Championship is finally here. The No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers need one more win on home soil to book their return to the Super Bowl after heartbreak against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, looking to secure a first championship of the century.

The challengers – Dan Campbell’s well-coached, focused and fearless Detroit Lions – who saw off the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reach a first conference championship since January 1992, head in as seven-point underdogs according to the best NFL sportsbooks.

The Lions were very impressive in both wins, but in terms of opponent difficulty the 49ers present something they haven’t faced yet. It was an off day for Brock Purdy against the Green Bay Packers (despite leading a game-winning drive), which could be simply put down to the adverse weather conditions in the Bay Area.

Nevertheless, this is set up to be a classic. Purdy up against Jared Goff, Christian McCaffrey locks horns with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, whilst a talented receiving pool featuring George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk will look to impress against Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.

These two teams finished with the same record (12-5) in the NFC this season but preference is given to San Francisco, who edge this contest in terms of firepower alongside a loud home crowd at Levi’s Stadium.

49ers vs Lions score prediction: 49ers 31-20 Lions

Bet On Our 49ers vs Lions Picks With Free Bets

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your 49ers vs Lions wagers

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Picks Explained

Pick 1: San Francisco 49ers -7.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The 49ers have the best weapons in the NFL, there is no debate. Whilst there will forever be a conversation regarding Brock Purdy’s skills at quarterback, he’s had a very good season and clearly knows how to play to the team’s strengths.

Christian McCaffrey looks unstoppable every time he steps out onto the field and it’ll be intriguing to see him against the league’s second-best ground defense. Usually, good offense beats good defense.

San Francisco’s pool of receivers is a cornerback’s nightmare. They are incredibly stacked with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle – alongside being a top-seven defense in the NFL.

They’re probably a mismatch against every team in the league except the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. We’re playing the 49ers spread here.

Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey over 130.5 rushing and receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

As mentioned above, it’ll be a gruelling task for McCaffrey up against the NFL’s second-best defense against the rush – allowing just 87.7 yards on the ground per game. He’s good enough to be able to work it out and find his spots as the game pans out.

He’s a dual-threat, which is why we’ve chosen the rushing and receiving yards prop. Detroit are the second-worst team in the league in terms of pass defense, allowing 256.9 yards in the air per game.

In San Francisco’s win over Green Bay last time out, McCaffrey tallied 98 rushing yards on 17 carries and 30 receiving yards on seven catches for a total of 128 offensive yards. It’s worth chancing the over here in the hope he gives yet another good effort.

Pick 3: George Kittle over 4.5 receptions (+105 with BetOnline)

George Kittle was instrumental in San Francisco’s divisional round win at home. He led the team in receiving yards (81) on four receptions after scoring the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter.

We expect the 49ers to play through Kittle even more this weekend against a poor pass defense in the Detroit Lions – and with so many weapons on the field it’s a very tough order to cover each man.

Kittle over 4.5 receptions at odds-against is too good not to take here.

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -330 | Detroit Lions: +265

Point Spread: 49ers (-7.0) -105 | Lions (+7.0) -115

Total Points: Over 51.0 110 | Under 51.0 -110