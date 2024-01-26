NFL

NFL NFC Championship Public Betting: Lions Spread Favored

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in this weekend’s NFC Championship showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions as we take a look at the latest NFL public betting trends.

NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions Public Betting Figures and Trends

According to the latest figures from Action Network, it’s a close race – but the majority of bettors are currently siding with the Detroit Lions spread at +7.0, taking 51% of bets to San Francisco (-7.0)’s 49%.

The 49ers closed out the regular season with an NFC-best 12-5 record and according to the best NFL sportsbooks, they’re the outright favorites ahead of the Baltimore Ravens to win the Super Bowl.

San Francisco have their best opportunity yet to win a first title of the century. Their last Super Bowl appearance came four years ago, where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs claimed the spoils in Miami.

The Lions finished the regular season with the same record as the 49ers and they’ve been equally as impressive this year, edging past the LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to set up a first NFC Championship appearance since the early 1990s.

If history is to repeat itself, this should be a routine outing for the 49ers. Their Divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers was far from convincing, but that could be down to adverse weather conditions and a scrappy nature.

Nevertheless, Sunday’s Championship game in the Bay Area is lined up to be a classic. Both sides have plenty to prove and the stakes have never been higher.

49ers vs Lions Odds

  • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -360 | Detroit Lions: +280
  • Point Spread: 49ers (-7.0) -110 | Chiefs (+7.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 51.5 –110 | Under 51.5 -110
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top