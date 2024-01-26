See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in this weekend’s NFC Championship showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions as we take a look at the latest NFL public betting trends.

NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions Public Betting Figures and Trends

According to the latest figures from Action Network, it’s a close race – but the majority of bettors are currently siding with the Detroit Lions spread at +7.0, taking 51% of bets to San Francisco (-7.0)’s 49%.

The 49ers closed out the regular season with an NFC-best 12-5 record and according to the best NFL sportsbooks, they’re the outright favorites ahead of the Baltimore Ravens to win the Super Bowl.

San Francisco have their best opportunity yet to win a first title of the century. Their last Super Bowl appearance came four years ago, where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs claimed the spoils in Miami.

The Lions finished the regular season with the same record as the 49ers and they’ve been equally as impressive this year, edging past the LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to set up a first NFC Championship appearance since the early 1990s.

What’s at stake in the NFC Championship Game: Lions—

11-straight road playoff losses 49ers—

13-straight home wins vs Lions The Lions last road playoff win was in 1957, which was against the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/U0nLerXtkv — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2024

If history is to repeat itself, this should be a routine outing for the 49ers. Their Divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers was far from convincing, but that could be down to adverse weather conditions and a scrappy nature.

Nevertheless, Sunday’s Championship game in the Bay Area is lined up to be a classic. Both sides have plenty to prove and the stakes have never been higher.

49ers vs Lions Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -360 | Detroit Lions: +280

San Francisco 49ers: -360 | Detroit Lions: +280 Point Spread: 49ers (-7.0) -110 | Chiefs (+7.0) -110

49ers (-7.0) -110 | Chiefs (+7.0) -110 Total Points: Over 51.5 –110 | Under 51.5 -110