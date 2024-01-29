Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has defended his bold decisions on fourth down this weekend, after throwing away a huge lead against San Francisco in the NFC Championship game.

Dan Campbell has made a career off going for it on fourth down, but at the weekend his risky tactic let him down on the biggest stage for the first time.

Detroit fell short in the NFC Championship game on Sunday as they blew a 20 point first half lead in what was a thrilling second half turnaround by San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium.

The Lions head coach didn’t shy away from his risky tactic over the weekend, as he continued to push for the fourth down in the second half, even when in field goal range.

Detroit opted to go for it on fourth down rather than kick a field goal on two occasions while they held the lead against the 49ers, which ultimately cost the franchise a first ever trip to the Super Bowl in a fortnight.

Despite the struggle in San Francisco and Detroit’s season being cut short, Campbell defended his bold decisions to throw the ball on fourth down and said he ‘understands the scrutiny he will get’ for it.

“I just felt really good about us converting, and getting our momentum and not letting them play long ball,” Campbell said.

"I just felt really good about us converting, and getting our momentum and not letting them play long ball," Campbell said about the fourth down decisions. "I don't regret those decisions. And that's hard. It's hard because we didn't come through. It wasn't able to work out. But I don't. And I understand the scrutiny I'll get. That's part of the gig, man."

“You know, they were bleeding the clock out, that’s what they do. And I wanted to get the upper hand back. It’s easy hindsight, and I get it. You know, I get that. But I don’t regret those decisions.

“I understand the scrutiny I’ll get. And that’s part of the gig, man. But, you know, it just didn’t work out.”

Campbell admitted to his team following their loss that “this might be our only shot” at the Super Bowl together as a team, with the Lions failing to make it to their first title game falling at the final hurdle.

Campbell says it will be "twice as hard" to get back to this point next year.