Dan Campbell Defends Fourth Down Decisions As Detroit’s Fairytale Season Comes To An End

Olly Taliku
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has defended his bold decisions on fourth down this weekend, after throwing away a huge lead against San Francisco in the NFC Championship game.

Dan Campbell Defends Bold Fourth Down Decisions

Dan Campbell has made a career off going for it on fourth down, but at the weekend his risky tactic let him down on the biggest stage for the first time.

Detroit fell short in the NFC Championship game on Sunday as they blew a 20 point first half lead in what was a thrilling second half turnaround by San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium.

The Lions head coach didn’t shy away from his risky tactic over the weekend, as he continued to push for the fourth down in the second half, even when in field goal range.

Detroit opted to go for it on fourth down rather than kick a field goal on two occasions while they held the lead against the 49ers, which ultimately cost the franchise a first ever trip to the Super Bowl in a fortnight.

Despite the struggle in San Francisco and Detroit’s season being cut short, Campbell defended his bold decisions to throw the ball on fourth down and said he ‘understands the scrutiny he will get’ for it.

“I just felt really good about us converting, and getting our momentum and not letting them play long ball,” Campbell said.

“You know, they were bleeding the clock out, that’s what they do. And I wanted to get the upper hand back. It’s easy hindsight, and I get it. You know, I get that. But I don’t regret those decisions.

“I understand the scrutiny I’ll get. And that’s part of the gig, man. But, you know, it just didn’t work out.”

Campbell admitted to his team following their loss that “this might be our only shot” at the Super Bowl together as a team, with the Lions failing to make it to their first title game falling at the final hurdle.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
