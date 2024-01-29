American Football

San Francisco Tie Dallas As NFC Championship Record Holders After Win Over Detroit

Olly Taliku
San Francisco set a new record on Sunday evening, as they tied with Dallas as the most winning franchise in the NFC with their Championship win over the Lions.

49ers Tie NFC Championship Record

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, as they overcame the Detroit Lions in a thriller at Levi’s Stadium in the NFC Championship game.

In a tale of two halves at the weekend San Francisco made history, as they tied with the Dallas Cowboys as the most winning franchise in the NFC.

The 49ers were struggling at the beginning of Sunday’s game as they went behind by 17 points after the opening three Detroit drives swept the hosts off their feet.

However a huge second half turnaround from Brock Purdy and co secured the unlikeliest of victories, with San Francisco advancing to an eighth franchise Super Bowl.

The NFC Championship win was essential not only for keeping the 49ers season alive but also for setting records in the league, as their title win made them the joint most successful team in the conference.

With eight wins in the Championship round along with the Cowboys, no other sides in the NFC have advanced to the Super Bowl as many times as San Francisco and Dallas.

The 49ers also hold a very undesirable record in the Championship round, as no other franchise has recorded more losses in the match over the years than San Francisco with 11.

Their victory over the weekend also extended the 49ers win record in the post-season, with 38 playoff wins from 30 seasons also the best record of any franchise in the NFL.

Now advancing to Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers will look to become the most successful NFC side in history, as they would tie with the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots on six titles with a win on February 11th.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
