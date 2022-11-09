College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings for Week 11 Released – Is There a Road to CFP for Alabama and Clemson?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The College Football Playoff Committee released their second set of rankings this season on Tuesday. There were no surprises up top with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU holding the coveted playoff spots. But fans are left wondering if the weekend losses for Clemson and Alabama are terminal for their CFP chances.

Tough path to CFP for Clemson and Bama

The week 11 College Football Rankings were a little less stressful for the selection committee than their initial rankings. This week’s rankings drew less controversy as the committee did not really have any big decisions to make up top. However, they did have decisions to make with Alabama and Clemson.

Alabama’s overtime loss to LSU meant they slipped down to ninth. Meanwhile, Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame saw them slide to tenth. Both teams now have very difficult paths to make the College Football Playoff, with some saying it may even be impossible.

“Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have absolutely no path back.” 😳 @finebaum pic.twitter.com/O7InvgkVVp — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 9, 2022

Tiger’s path

It will definitely be a tough path back for Clemson, but it starts with them winning the ACC Championship. That will likely require them going through an in-form North Carolina team in the championship game.

Their main issue though is getting in above some of the teams above them. We can basically lock in Georgia, and one of Michigan or Ohio State. If Georgia is to lose in the SEC Championship game then LSU (who is currently ranked seventh) goes in before Clemson.

There is also the huge problem of the Pac-12, who have Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Utah hovering around in the top 15. That’s without mentioning TCU. With all that said, it is highly unlikely that a route opens up, and it is a very longshot they make the top four.

Crimson Tide path

The main obstacle blocking Bama’s path to the CFP is LSU. The Crimson Tide need to win the SEC Championship by beating Georgia to get in. However, for that to happen, LSU would need to lose both their upcoming games to Arkansas and Texas A&M.

They will be favored in both games, and losing two of two seems very unlikely. However, should it happen, Alabama wins out and gets to beat Georgia in an SEC Championship game, then they almost certainly get in.

Two very unlikely and tough paths for two of college football’s most storied programs in recent years.

Full CFP Rankings

Rank School Record 1 Georgia 9-0 2 Ohio State 9-0 3 Michigan 9-0 4 TCU 9-0 5 Tennessee 8-1 6 Oregon 8-1 7 LSU 7-2 8 USC 8-1 9 Alabama 7-2 10 Clemson 8-1 11 Mississippi 8-1 12 UCLA 8-1 13 Utah 7-2 14 Penn State 7-2 15 North Carolina 8-1 16 NC State 7-2 17 Tulane 8-1 18 Texas 6-3 19 Kansas State 6-3 20 Notre Dame 6-3 21 Illinois 7-2 22 UCF 7-2 23 Florida State 6-3 24 Kentucky 6-3 25 Washington 7-2

Content You May Like