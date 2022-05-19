Chelsea vs Leicester City Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 11/2 Premier League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea host Leicester City in the pair’s penultimate game of the Premier League season following the Blues’ FA Cup final defeat at the weekend to Liverpool.

Chelsea vs Leicester Bet Builder Tips

Mason Mount to Score @ 11/8 on bet365

Chelsea’s 23-year-old maestro had a disappointing weekend at Wembley following his miss in the penalty shootout, and marked his sixth final loss under the famous arch since 2019.

Despite his bad luck, Mount has tallied 21 goals and assists in the Premier League this season which is significantly higher than his teammates – with Reece James’ 12 in second.

If there’s a time to bounce back and prove his quality, Stamford Bridge on Thursday night is a great stage for the midfielder to get the fans back on his side and increase his confidence.

Mount scored and assisted in a flawless performance in his last league outing against Leeds United, and with Chelsea having already secured Champions League football for next season there is no pressure on his side’s shoulders.

We’re tipping the England international to respond in typical star fashion and find the back of the net against Leicester.

Chelsea to Win Both Halves @ 11/10 on bet365

The West Londoners have won both of their last two meetings against the Foxes, and we’re tipping them to respond to Saturday’s defeat in impressive fashion.

Chelsea ran away 3-0 winners in the previous encounter at the King Power Stadium this year, when goals from Antonio Rudiger, N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic sealed the points.

Tuchel’s men have scored the third-most goals in the league this season with 73, behind only Manchester City and Liverpool alongside conceding the third-least goals.

Over Eight Corners for Both Teams Combined @ 1/4 on bet365

Both of the previous meetings between the pair have seen at least eight corners, and with dangerous attackers on each side such as Mount, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison – there should be plenty of saves to parry away for the goalkeepers.

Leicester have averaged 6.3 corners per game this season, and Chelsea have averaged 6.44 per game totalling 12.77 combined.

In view of this, we’re tipping over eight corners combined in the fixture to wrap up our Chelsea vs Leicester bet builder at 11/2 with bet365.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Bet Builder – 11/2 @ bet365

