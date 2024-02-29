Last season, the Saints finished 9-8 in the NFC South. As did the Buccaneers. However, New Orleans lost in tiebreakers to Tampa Bay and missed the playoffs. The Saints still need to upgrade their roster if they want to be a real contender in their division and the NFC. New Orleans has been restructuring contracts to get under the league’s salary cap recently.

The latest Saint to get their contract restructured was veteran DE Cam Jordan. At 34, Jordan finished his 13th season with the team in 2023. Throughout his career, the eight-time Pro Bowler was known for being a team player and doing what he could to help the Saints. It’s no surprise that Jordan was willing to restructure his contract. That gives New Orleans a little bit more breathing room for their salary cap in 2024.

Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan became the latest New Orleans player to restructure his contract, signing a deal to free up another $1.5 million against the Saints salary cap. Saints also have reworked the contracts of QB Derek Carr, G Cesar Ruiz, DT Nathan Shepherd and… pic.twitter.com/tADXi1fGqV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 29, 2024



ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to break the news of Cam Jordan’s contract restructuring with New Orleans. It will give the Saints $1.5 million more in cap space in 2024. The new year in the NFL opens on March 13th. That is when free agents can begin negotiating deals and players can be signed. New Orleans is doing what it can to have as much cap space to work with for next season. Cam Jordan isn’t the only player on the team to have their contract restructured.

He joins QB Dereck Carr, C Erik McCoy, G Ceasar Ruiz, and DT Nathan Shepherd. It’s not exactly a surprise Jordan’s contract was restructured. In 2023, the one-time first-team All-Pro played in all 17 games. However, Jordan’s production was not where it had been in the past due to nagging injuries. New Orleans’ all-time sack leader (117.5) had (2.0) total sacks in 2023. The lowest total of his career since his rookie season.

The #Saints are restructuring the contract of Defensive End #CamJordan. This restructuring will clear $1.5mil in cap space. Jordan joins Derek Carr, Nathan Shepherd and Cesar Ruiz in restructures over the last week. The Saints tradition continues. — Nicole Bowman (@NikkiBowFB) February 29, 2024



Being in cap hell is something the Saints are used to. This is something the team does almost annually. They push money to the next season and then repeat the process. Not a sustainable way to run a franchise. However, it’s a move the Saints felt they needed to make. Even with $30 million added to the league’s salary cap in 2024, New Orleans is still in a bad spot.