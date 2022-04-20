Burnley Team News and Predicted Lineup vs Southampton

Burnley will play Southampton at Turf Moor for the first time since October 2012, with Sean Dyche out of the picture. The Clarets are 18th in the rankings, three points from safety, while the Saints are 12th, one point below the top 10.

Burnley Team News

Burnley will have to make one forced change on Thursday after midfielder Ashley Westwood sustained a suspected broken ankle in the 0-0 draw with West Ham when he was treated for 10 minutes on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Josh Brownhill is the most likely option to replace Westwood in central midfield, where he will join Jack Cork, while Cornet and Dwight McNeil will likely keep their positions on the flanks.

The only other positional move Jackson could make is at right-back, where Connor Roberts is looking to push Matthew Lowton out of the starting lineup.

Ben Mee (knee), Erik Pieters (knee), and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are all out with injuries and are expected to miss the remainder of the month.

Burnley Predicted Line Up

Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet; Rodriguez, Weghorst