Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We are taking a look ahead to Tuesday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 5.84/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 5.84/1

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

Slovakia U19 vs Italy U19: NO @ 4/5 on bet365

Italy started their UEFA U19 European Championship off well with a 2-1 victory over Romania, and they’ll be looking to add further misery to their next opponents Slovakia today.

Slovakia suffered a 5-0 defeat against France in their opener, a defeat that will have hit their players hard.

Slovakia didn’t appear to offer much going forward against France, and it’s hard to see them making many opportunities against Italy in this game.

We’re backing BTTS NO in this clash.

Romania U19 vs France U19: NO @ 8/11 on bet365

Our second leg comes from the same competition and the same group.

France started their competition with a big 5-0 win. It was a win that cemented their place as one of the competition’s favourites.

Romania came close against Italy, only losing 2-1 in that match. We think they’ll struggle in this against a strong France team.

We’re again backing BTTS NO.

Chapescoense vs CRB: YES @ 6/5 on bet365

Our final leg comes from Serie B in Brazil between Chapescoense and CRB.

The visitors come into the game directly above their hosts, with the pair on the same amount of points going into the game.

The hosts won their last game 1-0, while CRB drew 1-1 in their last outting.

Both teams will be keen to take three points from this game, and we’re backing BTTS YES in this Brazilian game.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.84/1 on bet365