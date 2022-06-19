Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We are taking a look ahead to Sunday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 4.5/1 on bet365.
Both Teams To Score Tips
- Internacional vs Botafogo: YES @ 21/20 on bet365
- Fluminese vs Avai: NO @ 4/6 on bet365
- Corinthians vs Goias: NO @ 8/13 on bet365
- Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 4.51/1 on bet365.
With combined total odds of roughly 4.51/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield a return of around £316!
BTTS Tips for Sunday
Internacional vs Botafogo: YES @ 21/20 on bet365
Our first game is from the Brazilian Serie A where Internacional host Botafogo on Saunday evening.
The hosts have started well this season, sitting 3rd in the league and well in the chase for a title challenge this season.
The visitors haven’t had the best start this season but we expect them to be a challenge for the hosts.
We’re backing BTTS YES on this on.
Fluminese vs Avai: NO @ 4/6 on bet365
Sticking in Brazil, as we do for all three games, as Fluminese host Avai in the league.
Avai have started the season well and are currently sitting in 7th in the league.
It will be a tough game for the hosts against the in form Avai, we aren backing BTTS NO.
Corinthians vs Goias: NO @ 8/13 on bet365
Our final game sees second place Corinthians hosting Goias.
The hosts should easily walk to three points in the game, but Goias will be keen to kick-start their season.
We don’t expect BTTS in this game.
