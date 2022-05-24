Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Football is still taking place despite the end of the regular season in England. We have found three games from across Europe and put together a 4.11/1 BTTS accumulator. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Tuesday

SBV Excelsior vs ADO Den Haag: BTTS – YES 9/20

ADO Den Haag travel to Excelsior for the first leg of their Dutch playoff third round match.

The winner of the two legs will be one step closer to a return to the Dutch top league.

We are expecting both teams to score in this game, so it is BTTS yes for this one.

Dynamo Dresden vs 1 FC Kaiserslautern: BTTS – NO 10/11

Over to Germany for the next leg of our BTTS acca.

These two are meeting in the second leg of their 2. Bundesliga’s relegation play-off final, with the score currently at 0-0.

The first game was tight between the two teams, with the pressure on show from both sets of players.

Kaiserslautern have the benefit of being in good form and chasing a promotion from 3. Liga up to 2. Bundesliga next season.

It will be a tight game again, aren’t we expecting many goals in this one and nor do we think both teams will score.

Halifax Town vs Chesterfield: BTTS – YES 3/4

Back to England for our final game of our BTTS acca.

The National League play-offs kick off this week, and Halifax Town take on Chesterfield in the quarter-final stage.

Halifax come into the game as favourites after finishing 4th in the league this season, but Chesterfield were looking likely to finish in automatic promotion places.

We are backing BTTS in this Yorkshire clash.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator Tips @ 4.11/1 with 888sport