MANCHESTER UNITED head to mid-table Brentford this evening as they look to reignite their push for European qualification.

Brentford vs Manchester United live stream

Brentford vs Manchester United preview

Manchester United travel to Brentford today knowing that nothing short of a victory will do. They currently languish in 7th place, five points adrift of Champions League qualification, and are without a win in their previous two matches.

Brentford are currently sitting in mid-table obscurity – a position fans would have snatched at if offered at the start of the season. However, they’ve lost five of their last six Premier League matches, so will hope to gain some traction against a stuttering Manchester United.

Despite their poor form, there seems little likelihood of Brentford being involved in a relegation scrap come the end of the season. However, United really need the three points, and most agree that this is their game to win.

When does Brentford vs Manchester United kick off?

Brentford vs Manchester United kicks off at 20:00 GMT at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford.

Brentford vs Manchester United team news

Brentford team news

Brentford will be missing a number of players for the visit of Manchester United. David Raya, Charlie Goode, Josh Dasilva and Julian Jeanvier are all out injured, while Frank Onyeka is on AFCON duty.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Rasmussen, Janelt, Nörgaard, Jensen, Canós, Toney, Mbeumo

Manchester United team news

Paul Pogba remains sidelined, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also doubtful to start. Eric Bailly is representing the Ivory Coast at AFCON. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford should be available after recovering from injuries.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fernandes, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Elanga

