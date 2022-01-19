MANCHESTER UNITED go into this encounter knowing that three points are a must. Anything less and they’ll find themselves losing pace on those above them and slipping further away from European qualification.

Brentford, on the other hand, are having a fantastic first season in the Premier League, currently sitting in 14th, two points above the relegation zone. However, they’re on a poor run of form, and will hope to reverse their fortunes when United visit.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, 19th January

Kick-Off: 8:00pm GMT, Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses with Betfred

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Brentford vs Manchester United Predictions

The romantic might want to see a Brentford win, but from a pragmatic point of view, it’s tough to see anything but a Manchester United victory this evening at the Brentford Community Stadium.

United quite simply must win, and this pressure should put some extra gusto into their performance. What’s more, Ronaldo is back to lead the line, and along with fellow Portuguese Bruno Fernandes will pose a constant threat to the Brentford defence.

Brentford are not a form team at the moment, having lost four out of their previous five Premier League matches. What’s more, they’ve often lost heavily – their previous two PL games finished 3-0 and 4-1, with them on the losing side both times.

With an attack like United’s combined with Brentford’s propensity to leak goals, we can’t see anything other than a United win this evening.

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction: Manchester United to win @ 5/6 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Claim £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Tips

If a simple bet on Manchester United to win isn’t adventurous enough for you, we’d recommend an Asian handicap.

We can see Manchester United’s attack making short work of Brentford, so there could be a few goals in this fixture.

At Betfred, you’ll be able to get a -1 Asian handicap on Manchester United at odds of 6/4, which seems great value.

Brentford vs Manchester United betting tips: Asian handicap Manchester United -1 @ 6/4 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Brentford vs Manchester United Odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Brentford vs Manchester United Match Odds

Brentford @ 7/2 with Betfred

Draw @ 13/5 with Betfred

Manchester United @ 5/6 with Betfred

Brentford vs Manchester United Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Betfred

Brentford vs Manchester United Free Bet

You’ll be able to get £60 of bonuses when you head over to Betfred and wager just £10 on sports.

Claim £60 in bonuses by betting £10 at Betfred

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at Betfred, including free bets to use on all Premier League matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the Befred sign-up offer: