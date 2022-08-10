Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Wednesday 10th August

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are at the half-way point in the week, and we’ve decided to take a look at tonight’s fixtures in order to compile a both teams to score accumulator.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Wednesday

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: NO @ 19/20 on bet365

Getting things off to an intriguing start, we have selected Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet against Eintracht Frankfurt this evening.

The winners of the Champions League meet the winners of the Europa League in Helsinki for the European Super Cup, and we are expecting the Spaniards to have far too much quality for the Germans.

Despite clinching a European title last year, Frankfurt struggled to impose themselves in the Bundesliga, finishing outside the top half in 11th place. Not only this, they were steamrolled 6-1 by Bayern Munich on the opening day of this season.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland: YES @ 3/4 on bet365

Next we take a trip to Sheffield as Wednesday host Sunderland at Hillsborough in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

These sides finished next to each other last season in League One, but it was the Black Cats who managed to gain promotion after sweeping aside tonights opponents in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

The last meeting finished with both sides on the scoresheet, and in the last eight fixtures between these two, half of them have witnessed the same feat.

Coventry vs Bristol City: YES @ 8/13 on bet365

Rounding things off, we have another first round Carabao fixture as Coventry host Bristol City.

Just five places and nine points separated these two last season in the Championship, but if recent history is any indication of what may happen, we should be expecting goals.

Just two of the last eight meetings have seen both sides fail to get on the scoresheet, with the last time coming all the way back in 2015.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 4.51/1 on bet365