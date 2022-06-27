Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Monday 27th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ready for the footballing action on Monday, we have picked out three matches perfect for a both teams to score accumulator, which combine for a total odds of roughly 5/1.

Both Teams To Score Tips

The selections combine for a total of 5.1/1 and placing all of bet365’s welcome bonus would see a returns of around £320!

BTTS Tips for Monday

Malmo vs Helsingborg: NO @ 8/13 on bet365

Kicking off our Monday selections, we are taking a trip to Sweden as reigning champions Malmo look got get their title defence back on track against strugglers Helsingborg.

The away side sit rock-bottom of the Allsvenskan, picking up just five points in 11 matches while they are without a win in their last eight.

Although they certainly don’t have the worst defensive record in the league, they are among the lowest scorers and we are predicting Malmo, who have kept two clean sheets in a row, to get the win here without conceding.

Patronata Porona vs Independiente: YES @ 11/10 on bet365

Over to Argentina now where struggling Patronata entertain Independiente.

The home side, although sitting in the bottom four, have scored in six of their last eight games and remain a difficult outfit to get past particularly on home soil where they are unbeaten in four in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Independiente have scored in seven of their last eight in all competitions, and we are expecting both to get on the scoresheet here given they have conceded in three of their previous five.

Elfsborg vs Varbergs BoIS FC: NO @ 4/5 on bet365

We round off our picks with another selection from Sweden as mid-table Elfsborg welcome relegation threatened Varbergs.

The latter have the worst goalscoring record in the league having scored just seven goals in their opening 11 fixtures, and this has left them just four points above the relegation play-off place.

We are expecting Elfsborg to get a comfortable win here – they have kept four clean sheets in their previous six winning three in the process.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.1/1 on bet365